Bahia is re-scaled with changes; see the starting lineup



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Everything is ready for Bahia to enter the field at 5:45 pm this Saturday (12), against Globo-RN, for the fourth round of the Northeast Cup.

Needing to seek reaction at all costs in this match, coach Guto Ferreira continues the rotation applied at the beginning of the season and makes changes in defense, midfield and also in attack.

A novelty is the lineup of left-back Luiz Henrique as a starter in his original role for the first time with Guto Ferreira. Previously, he had been acting in the second half as a winger.

Other novelties are in the reserve bank. The midfielders Cuadrado and Choco are listed for the first time in the first team.

Matheus Bahia is even out of the bench due to suspension for the third yellow card.

Check out the Bahia lineup:

Danilo Fernandes;

Douglas Borel

Ignacio

Luiz Otavio

Luiz Henrique;

Patrick

William Maranhão

Daniel;

raí

Marco Antonio;

Rodalega.

The reservations are: Matheus Teixeira, André, Henrique, Djalma, Rezende, Mugni, Cuadrado, Choco, William, Marcelo Cirino and Ronaldo.