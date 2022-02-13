Banana Oat Shake to Lower Cholesterol: Here’s How to Make it

Natural recipes are always great options for those looking to take better care of their health, especially for people who have specific problems such as those who suffer from high cholesterol levels.

This is one of the problems that has most worried the population, precisely for the reason that this simple change can cause other more serious problems, which are often even more difficult to treat.

There are natural remedies that can help a lot to regulate cholesterol levels, but today we are not going to talk about a remedy, but about a homemade and natural recipe that can help a lot. It’s a banana oat shake.

Its preparation is quick and very easy, plus it can give you more energy throughout the day, being ideal to be taken early in the day, as an option for breakfast.

It is also important to point out that oats are very rich in soluble fibers that absorb fat, facilitating its release from the body.

Check out this delicious recipe and see how easy it is to make!

Ingredients:

  • A banana
  • Two tablespoons of oats (20 grams)
  • Milk (whatever you prefer)

Its method of preparation is still very easy, just hit gather all these ingredients inside the blender and beat until you form a homogeneous texture.

Serve in a glass and enjoy this delight.

