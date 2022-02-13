Banana shake for weight loss that takes 7 minutes to prepare

It is always a challenge to follow a restricted diet to lose weight, at any time of the year. But, especially on hot days, it hits that urge to have a milkshake or ice cream, right? With that in mind, we brought a banana shake recipe to lose weight that is creamy and refreshing to ease the craving for sweets. Keep reading!

In addition, this version has only healthy ingredients and can be served for breakfast, snack or whenever you prefer. In addition, she takes ingredients like banana, oatmeal, almond milk and cinnamon, which are usually easy to find at home. However, although this drink is extremely nutritious, it is not necessarily low in calories, so care must be taken when consuming it.

homemade banana shake

Ingredients

1 cup of almond milk

1 large banana (preferably frozen)

¼ cup gluten-free oats

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

5-6 ice cubes (optional)

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

Method of preparation

First, peel and slice the banana if it is not frozen.

Then add the fruit with the rest of the ingredients in the blender.

Then, beat on low speed until the banana and ice are very broken and homogeneous.

Finally, finish beating on high speed for another minute. Now, just serve immediately without straining.

Tips

Be sure to carefully read what is written on the product packaging to ensure that the oats used in the recipe are gluten-free. This is necessary because, despite being naturally gluten-free, when produced, processed, packaged, stored or transported in the same environment as other products that contain gluten, it can be contaminated.

Also, remember to read the packaging of the other ingredients carefully and make sure that they also do not contain any gluten or lactose content.

Finally, if you want, add a tablespoon of honey, a tablespoon of ground flaxseed, 1/2 scoop of unflavored protein powder and 1 tablespoon of peanut butter to the recipe. However, it is worth mentioning that these ingredients will add extra calories to your shake.