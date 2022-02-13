Banco do Brasil launches free digital dollar account

THE dollar digital account with zero tariff is the newest product of the Bank of Brazil for individuals. Launched on Wednesday (9) in partnership with BB Americas Banka subsidiary of the institution in the United States, it is exclusive to people who are already account holders of the bank.

called easy account, the solution allows you to receive free dollar transfers. With this, the user can create a reservation for international travel, shopping in the USA or any other purpose.

The customer is entitled to a Visa debit card, to make purchases in tens of millions of establishments around the world. It can also be used in digital wallets Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and PayPalin addition to allowing withdrawals from ATMs.

The Easy account card allows you to make purchases in 44 million establishments.Source: Banco do Brasil/Disclosure

In the US, for example, the user of BB’s new digital dollar account You can withdraw fees at more than 40,000 electronic terminals. Other product highlights are financial protection insurance for deposits of up to US$ 250,000 and 24-hour telephone service in Portuguese, English and Spanish.

How to open Easy account

to make the Easy account from Banco do Brasil, it is necessary to open the BB app and go to the “Exchange” option. In this menu, choose the alternative “BB Americas account”, which takes the interested party to the financial institution’s website, where they can send the required documents (identity card or CPF and proof of address).

The account can be opened through the BB app.Source: Banco do Brasil/Disclosure

According to the bank, the requirements include a minimum age of 18 years and being a resident of Brazil. The interested party must have an active individual account at Banco do Brasil and cannot have been a BB Americas Bank customer in the last 12 months. There are no account opening costs or maintenance fees.