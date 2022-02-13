Banco Inter blocks PIX for Binance and revolts customers

Banco Inter went on to attack Binance, blocking PIX from its customers to the cryptocurrency exchange, which caused revolt from users who used the service.

In recent days, Nubank had already caused outrage in its customers who became aware that the financial institution would be blocking the purchase of Bitcoin with a credit card on Binance. That is, banks have already started to show that they are not supporting the brokerage.

It is worth remembering that in the United Kingdom, Santander has blocked customers from sending money to Binance, measures that affect users’ financial freedom and show that institutions are imposing harsh restrictive measures on those who use their service and also trade cryptocurrencies.

Banco Inter blocks sending to Binance accounts and warns: “I advise you not to try to redo the Pix for this recipient”

Digital banks have emerged on the market as an additional option for young people who defend financial freedom and no longer need/interest to go to branches.

However, these institutions are also being blamed for causing some problems for young people trading cryptocurrencies. The newest problem detected by clients of the Binance exchange was about Banco Inter, which now blocks the sending of PIX.

PIX is an instant payment system created by Bacen to improve the speed of sending money in digital format. However, in its launch, the president of the Central Bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, said that this birth was to face the growth of Bitcoin.

On social media, users said that when trying to make a PIX for Binance through Inter, the error that appears is “COD.PIXP62”. According to the bank itself, it indicates that it was not possible to process the order.

By Reclame Aqui, a customer from Pernambuco of the bank filed a complaint last Friday (11), saying that this situation is regrettable and worrying.

“My transactions were simply zeroed out without notice and without any transparency. I felt really penalized, without any opportunity to carry out transactions and still having to wait 24 hours or more to make a pix, in which I had urgency, still running the risk of the same happening in the next transactions that I may try to carry out for any other institutions if BANCO INTER does not wish to pix for them. I am really very disappointed and really hope for a plausible answer.”

In response to the customer, Banco Inter said that blocking the PIX for Binance is not advised and that it will not be possible to complete it by the institution.

In Brazil, this is the first bank to stop supporting Binance and reset the PIX limit of customers who try to do this for 24 hours, with complaints exploding from users of this bank on social media..

“This account is unavailable for transactions and it will not be possible to complete the Pix submission here by Inter. When trying to do this operation, your daily transaction limits were reset for 24 hours. Therefore, I advise you not to try to remake Pix for this recipient, so that your limits are not reduced again.”

Exaggerated measure?

It is not today that Brazilian banks are creating problems for cryptocurrency exchanges. Many of them have already had their accounts unilaterally closed, with allegations that banks have no commercial interest in these fintechs.

P2P cryptocurrency sellers are also registering problems with financial institutions, indicating that distrust is not just with companies, but also people. Thus, at Cade, a dispute is taking place between brokers and banks, due to possible unfair competition.

In any case, restricting people’s access to a market and companies in the sector is a measure that may sound exaggerated. This is mainly in a context that involves the growth of the cryptocurrency market worldwide.

As an alternative, users can use more advanced and crypto-friendly digital banks, such as capital, which, in addition to being free, also allows free withdrawals on Binance.

The report reached out to Banco Inter and questioned whether the PIX lock for Binance will be restored soon and what caused it, but did not get a response until the closing of this article.

wanted by livecoinsBinance said it has nothing to report on the case of Inter’s blocking of PIX.