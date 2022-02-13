‘Baptized drink’: High school teacher accused of having sex with student

Teacher lied at first about where she would be; after witnesses declared another version of the facts, the case was reopened

A physical education teacher, who taught high school classes, is accused of having sex with a student after a prom. The case took place at Gleniffer High School in Paisley, Scotland.

Melissa Tweedie claimed to the school board that she had gone home after the dance. She was even investigated, after complaints, but there was no evidence to prove the suspicions of illegal sexual activity with a drunk student, who was 18 years old at the time.

The student said, after the case was reopened, that he had not had any relationship with the teacher before the night mentioned in the lawsuit. He confirmed having had beer and wine with Melissa before they went to a hotel suite.

“I didn’t invite the teacher to the hotel. I don’t know how she got there,” the student told a British newspaper. “She said to me, ‘Can we act for a minute like I’m not the teacher?’” he concluded.

The teacher told another British newspaper that she was intoxicated on the day and claimed that her drink had been “baptized”. She also said that she couldn’t have sex because she was menstruating that day.

Melissa also claims to have gone to the Premier Inn hotel to check that the students were not using drugs.

The 27-year-old teacher, who now works as a yoga teacher in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is also accused of having danced inappropriately with the student during the ball.

“I saw what looked like a bag of cocaine right in my face. It was highly alarming and that’s why I didn’t go home with my roommate,” Melissa explained. “I should have gone back to tell the staff and I should have called the police,” she added.

“Students would say, ‘Go up for a drink, it’ll only be one.’ A girl gave me a glass of white wine. The next part that’s clear is tossing myself around in a bed. I can’t see any faces in my memory, but I woke up and I said to myself: ‘what are you doing here?’”, concluded the teacher.