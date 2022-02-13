Barroso says Bolsonaro has empty speech, cognitive limitations and low civility

The president of the Superior Electoral Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, responded to new insinuations by President Jair Bolsonaro about reliability in the Brazilian electoral system.

In the last week, during your live weekly and in interviews, the former captain stated that the system “is not trusted by all of us yet”.

“The machine, okay, the machine doesn’t lie. But the operator is a human being. So there are still many doubts regarding this and we hope that in the coming days we will clear this doubt”, she added.

This Sunday 13, in an interview with the newspaper The globeBarroso assured that the TSE “will ensure free, clean and safe elections” and that Bolsonaro’s attacks are “a repeated rhetoric” and “an empty speech”.

On Friday the 11th, the court even rebutted the president, who said that the Armed Forces had raised “possible system vulnerabilities”. In a statement, the TSE said that “the statements that have been published do not correspond to the facts nor make any sense”.

The text also says that “the request of the representative of the Armed Forces in the Electoral Transparency Commission was filed close to recess, when professionals in the technical areas take a break”. With the return to work, explains the Court, “the content began to be prepared and will be sent in the next few days”.

To the The globeBarroso stated that “when the president says that they found vulnerabilities even before receiving the answers to the inquiries, he is unwittingly advancing the strategy he intends to adopt”.

“He anticipated his strategy, which is: no matter what the answers are, I will say that the electronic electoral system has vulnerabilities. He doesn’t need facts, the lie is ready.”

The magistrate also classified the president’s rally at the door of the army’s headquarters, the tanks in Praça dos Três Poderes and the September 7 demonstration with coup-mongering speeches of disrespect for judicial decisions and attacks on ministers as the result of “cognitive and low civility” of Bolsonaro.