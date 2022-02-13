‘BBB 22’: Arthur Aguiar suggests voting for Natália to leave the wall | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction / BBB Arthur Aguiar gave ideas to protect friends in reality

‘Camarote’ brothers are thinking about the next strategies to escape the wall. During a conversation between Douglas Silva, Arthur Aguiar and Tiago Abravanel, the three artists discussed voting options that help them escape the ‘BBB 22’ wall.

Arthur even suggested voting for Natalia, but left the idea aside after a conversation with his sister. “She gave me a big hug and said ‘you’re not alone’. Fuck me, now I don’t know who I’m going to vote for. I’m going to throw my vote away, which I couldn’t do. I don’t know what I’m going to do”, he said.

Tiago then says that the fourth Lollipop will vote for Natalia and Arthur says he did the math. “I’ve already done the math, but I don’t vote for her. I’d have to vote to save myself, but I won’t. Lina, Natália, Jessi and Lucas go with me. Four, they’ll vote together, so I think they can come Bárbara and Laís, six”, he said.

Douglas denied Arthur’s idea of ​​voting for Natalia, because the two took a test together. The actor said that this is throwing away the vote. “But then as you have your reason I have mine,” Douglas said.

So, the three began to think about who they can vote to put someone new on the wall. “Eli would go to Laís, wouldn’t he?” Douglas asked. “He would, but we don’t need five, we need six (votes)”, said Arthur. “The only way to know what to do is to know Jade’s vote”, said Tiago.

“If she doesn’t put me and Lucas is perfect, but if she doesn’t put me and Lucas doesn’t… f*ck. Then the votes will split between you and me”, said Arthur. If she doesn’t put me on the wall, she’ll say it’s because I went last week, that she wants to give it a second chance, so if it’s a tie… she’ll reaffirm that,” he commented.

Arthur then suggested voting for Laís. “I don’t think Laís is strong. In my perception, Laís is Barbara’s friend, period. I don’t see her doing anything different or interesting, I don’t see her playing in the dynamics at home, unlike Jessi who doesn’t have a relationship network, but if involves, tidying the house, cooking, at parties she has fun, takes care of Nati… she makes a deal”, he commented.

“So, seeing her from the outside, I want to watch Jessi more than Laís, but why doesn’t Laís go? Because she has a network of friends helping her”, he said.