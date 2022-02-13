BBB 22: Luana Piovani did not authorize her children’s video for Scooby

The duo Pedro Scooby and Paulo André won this week’s Prova do Anjo, played on Saturday (12). With this, the two will be entitled to watch videos of friends and family at lunch, which will take place on Sunday (13).

Even before winning the race, the surfer declared to his confinement colleague that he would do his best to be able to see his children. However, earlier tonight, Boninho, the program director, did not deliver good news. He declared that Luana Piovani, Pedro Scooby’s ex-wife, did not authorize the children’s video on BBB 22.

Big Boss made a post on their social networks congratulating the two brothers. In the post, a fan commented that she dreamed of “seeing Luana Piovani with the children at the angel’s lunch. However, Boninho replied that she didn’t authorize it.” She didn’t authorize it. Pedro Scooby will not see the children”, wrote the director of BBB 22.

In the dynamics of the week, leader Jade Picon will indicate a direct participant to Paredão, which will be triple. The pair of Anjos immunizes, by consensus, one participant. In addition, they will decide among themselves who will be immune. There will also be a counter-coup from those nominated by the house and the leader.