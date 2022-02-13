BBB 22 Summary of 02/12: sunbathing at Casa de Vidro, affection from Jade Picon and Paulo André and new Anjos shake the house | abstract

And it’s not that Gustavo and Larissa stepped onto the BBB 22 lawn for the first time? and the couple Jade Picon and Paulo Andre are still UNBALANCED, Brasiiiil! 😱💥 As if all these updates were not enough in less than 24 hours, we bring you one more: they have new angels at home!

Come find out everything that happened in the morning and early afternoon of this Saturday, 12/2, at Big Brother Brasil! You can click on playlist or go with the flow down here! 👇

Members of Casa de Vidro enjoy a moment of sunbathing at the house of BBB 22

THE big boss released and it didn’t take long to Gustavo and Larissa run around the house and enjoy their first sunbath! Look at the joy on the face of those who were confined for a week! The two also took the opportunity to have a five-star breakfast at Glass House!

Gustavo and Larissa sunbathe at BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

It’s stewardship, what’s it called? 🧐

Gustavo and Larissa have breakfast at the BBB 22 Glass House — Photo: Globo

After the first kiss, Jade Picon and Paulo André, from BBB 22, exchange caresses

I ship, you ship, everyone ships! ✨ The mood of romance between Jade Picon and Paulo Andre is heating up more and more cute in reality, and the two were caught exchanging caresses and kisses on the duvet of the Leader’s Room!

Jade Picon and Paulo André exchange caresses at BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

Our couple YES! No further! 🥰🥰🥰

BBB 22: Paulo André and Pedro Scooby are the new Angels

You can enter the rooms angels of the edit: Pedro Scooby and Paulo Andre! 🙌 The duo won the dynamic, which was divided into three stages, and they rocked the agility!

Paulo André and Pedro Scooby win the BBB 22 Angel Test — Photo: Globo

To face the punishment of Monsterfriends chose Lucas, Linn da Quebrada and Natalia to dress up in camera and film reels until tomorrow, 2/13.

Lucas, Linn da Quebrada and Natália are the Monsters on BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

