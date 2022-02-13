BBB22: Jade Picon reveals voting options in a chat with Linn da Quebrada: ‘I want one more answer’ – watch!

The wall came, but Jade Picon didn’t listen to its signals! In the early hours of Saturday (12), during the party, the sister had a serious chat with Linn da Quebrada about the game and ended up giving her voting options to the hot seat next Sunday.

As he had demonstrated before, Jade gave new indications that he will insist on the enmity with Arthur Aguiar. For Lina, she said her intuition convinced her to repeat last week’s vow. “My heart tells me to put him [Arthur] again [no paredão]”, punctuated the brunette. “I want to have one more answer, Brazil. I swear it’s the last time.” joked the Leader, referring to his speech last Sunday (6).

Despite the positioning, the young woman showed concern about her rival’s reaction if she, in fact, indicates him to the wall. “Second time in a row, same person. What am I going to say?” reflected the sister. Linn, in turn, answered the question. “I’m not sure yet…”, she said. “[Arthur] is the person in the house that I don’t have an exchange for”, declared Jade.

The leader of the week even evaluated other possible targets, but, in the end, returned to target the ex-Rebelde. “I’ll go there by affinity, I’ll put it… Lucas is an option. But if Lucas is immunized, I don’t know, will I go to Jessi? Which is the person I don’t have much affinity with, but I have respect, an admiration for her story, for her. She is not yet a person I want to send straight to Paredão”, assessed Leo Picon’s sister.

“And because there are so many people in the house, we still seem to have no options,” rated the singer. “Because we try to make us not an option for anyone and then we have no option”, agreed the Leader. Come on, fire comes on the playground around! Check out the full chat: