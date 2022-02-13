BBB22: Luana Piovani explains why she vetoed her children in the video of Scooby’s angel

who accompanies the BBB22 already know that Pedro Scooby and Paulo André are the two angels of the week and that, therefore, both will receive messages from the family in a special video. But Boninho, director of the program, has already warned: Pedro’s children will not appear in the video because his ex-wife and the children’s mother, Luana Piovani, did not authorize.

And on her social networks, Luana explained why she vetoed the image of the children in Pedro Scooby’s angel video.

In her Instagram Stories, Luana Piovani explained that she decided to veto the image of her children in the video of Pedro Scooby’s angel due to the image authorization requested by Globo, which she says is for life. In other words, the image of children could be used by the broadcaster forever.

For Luana, the attitude of vetoing the image of her children in the video is a way of protecting children.

“I came here to chat with you! You keep hallucinating me in the comments and I, who am cute, came to tell you a little story”began to explain Luana.

“Next: There will be no image of my children in the angel business there because the authorization was practically for life for another five lives, to use the image, even if Pedro leaves… And then, guys, here’s the thing.. I never I submitted to the great company, didn’t I? I will not now subject my children. I’m playing my wonderful role as a mother, which by the way, is my best role. I am protecting my children.”

“I’m protecting my greatest treasure!”added Luana Piovani.

audience reaction

The public, of course, already has their say on all of this and is airing their thoughts on Twitter, with the majority supporting Luana Piovani’s decision to safeguard and protect her children.

Luana Piovani clarified to the guys just now in the stories that she didn’t sign the authorization for the children to appear because it was like a lifetime authorization that gave them the right to use their children’s image even after Scooby left the BBB. Dude, you’re right. Really. — Isabela Freitas (@IsabelaaFreitas) February 13, 2022

You can replace being mad at Luana Piovani, who didn’t want to authorize the exposure of her children’s image, for being mad at Scooby who told on national television, and with laughter, who opened his son’s mouth with a slap pic.twitter.com/4rx4pdULzg — Carolina Sanches (@Sanchescoms) February 12, 2022

Luana Piovani did not authorize her children to testify to Scooby in the house. She doesn’t want to expose her children because the one who wanted to expose herself and be ashamed on national television was the father, not them. She legend that she spent her life screwing up her ex and continues to step with class without showing up.#BBB22 pic.twitter.com/sy7dMAQcGi — Sergio Santos (@ZAMENZA) February 12, 2022