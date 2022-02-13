BBB22: Luana Piovani explains why she vetoed her children in the video of Scooby’s angel

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on BBB22: Luana Piovani explains why she vetoed her children in the video of Scooby’s angel 2 Views

who accompanies the BBB22 already know that Pedro Scooby and Paulo André are the two angels of the week and that, therefore, both will receive messages from the family in a special video. But Boninho, director of the program, has already warned: Pedro’s children will not appear in the video because his ex-wife and the children’s mother, Luana Piovani, did not authorize.

And on her social networks, Luana explained why she vetoed the image of the children in Pedro Scooby’s angel video.

Scooby’s children are the result of a relationship with Luana Piovani. (Photo: Instagram/@pedroscooby)

Read more:

In her Instagram Stories, Luana Piovani explained that she decided to veto the image of her children in the video of Pedro Scooby’s angel due to the image authorization requested by Globo, which she says is for life. In other words, the image of children could be used by the broadcaster forever.

For Luana, the attitude of vetoing the image of her children in the video is a way of protecting children.

“I came here to chat with you! You keep hallucinating me in the comments and I, who am cute, came to tell you a little story”began to explain Luana.

“Next: There will be no image of my children in the angel business there because the authorization was practically for life for another five lives, to use the image, even if Pedro leaves… And then, guys, here’s the thing.. I never I submitted to the great company, didn’t I? I will not now subject my children. I’m playing my wonderful role as a mother, which by the way, is my best role. I am protecting my children.”

“I’m protecting my greatest treasure!”added Luana Piovani.

audience reaction

The public, of course, already has their say on all of this and is airing their thoughts on Twitter, with the majority supporting Luana Piovani’s decision to safeguard and protect her children.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

what the law of other countries says about supporting ideologies that killed millions

Tribute in Germany in 2012 to the victims of Nazism, on January 27, the Day …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved