BC releases tomorrow consultation on ‘forgotten’ money

The Central Bank (BC) will release, as of Monday (14), a new website for consultation of values ​​forgotten in banks by individuals and legal entities. The estimate is that there will be R$ 4 billion to be returned to 28 million consumers and companies in this first phase alone, according to the BC informed to the UOL. The total amount reaches R$ 8 billion.

The site for consultation had been announced in January. But the news excited Brazilians so much that the system soon became overloaded and went offline, causing the BC to suspend the operation until access was restored. Now, the query must be made on a new page: valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

See the step by step:

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br from Monday (14);

Enter your CPF or CNPJ to check if you have forgotten amounts in banks;

If so, keep well the date that the system will inform you. It is on this day that you will know the exact amount you have to receive and request the transfer, also through valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

Money back can be made via Pix from March 7th. Those who do not have or prefer not to indicate a key when requesting the transfer will be informed by the respective banks on how the deposit will be made.

If you are unable to access the site on the day indicated by the BC system, do not worry: return to valorareceber.bcb.gov.br at another time and repeat the process. The system will inform you of a new return date.

The money is yours and, therefore, will continue to be held by financial institutions for as long as necessary, until you ask for a refund.

gov.br account

It is worth remembering that, in order to request the redemption of the money, it will be necessary to use a silver or gold level gov.br login. If you don’t already have it, just register for free on the gov.br website or app, available on Google Play (Android) and the App Store (Apple).

The gov.br account has three levels of trust: bronze, silver and gold. The first, more basic, is conquered as soon as the citizen registers on the platform, which usually happens through the online form of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) or the Federal Revenue Service.

To level up and thus be able to request transfers at valorareceber.bcb.gov.br, it is necessary to confirm your identity through any of the processes indicated on the gov.br platforms. Anyone who wants to go from bronze to silver, for example, can validate their data in the app itself, via facial recognition.

Changing the trust level of the gov.br account can be done through the official application Image: Reproduction

beware of scams

The only site for consultation and transfer requests for forgotten amounts in banks is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. The BC does not contact citizens directly to deal with this money or ask for confirmation of personal data. Never click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram, or make any kind of payment to access the values.

Neither the BC nor the financial institutions will require you to provide personal data or passwords to release the money.