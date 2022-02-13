Best-selling used cars in January 2022

The purchase of cars in Brazil showed a considerable drop in early 2022, compared to December last year. The used car trade shrank by almost 32% according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). In comparison with the same month last year, the fall was 29.35%.

The main factor responsible for the flight of consumers was the increase in interest rates due to current inflation. In all, almost 614,000 vehicles were traded throughout the country. The index follows the same process that occurred in the 0 km car market.

Expensive price and high interest

Consumers were already dissatisfied with the vertiginous increase that the sector suffered in 2021. Many popular vehicles had an increase of almost 30% in market value. If this factor is added to the rising interest rates and the devaluation of wages, the explanation for the drop is precisely the lack of money on the part of buyers.

Even so, the best-selling car was the popular Gol, which totaled 47,921 transactions in January. Close behind are the Fiat Palio and Fiat Uno. Check out the full list below:

Best-selling used cars in January

1st GOAL – 47,921

2nd PALIO – 27,892

3rd UNION – 26,439

4th CELTA – 16,435

5th ONIX – 16,163

6th COROLLA – 14,489

7th FOX – 14,422

8th KA – 13,564

9th CORSA – 13,496

10th FIESTA – 12,915

11th HB20 – 11,931

12th SIENA – 11,776

13th CIVIC – 10,486

14th CLASSIC – 10,448

15th SANDERO – 9,979

16th PRISM – 8,823

17th ECOSPORT – 8,575

18th VOYAGE – 8,434

19th FIT – 6,872

20th POLE – 5,119

21st C3 – 4,761

22nd RENEGADE – 4,541

23rd GOLF – 4,305

24th HB20S – 4,256

25th COMPASS – 4,154

26th DUSTER – 4,093

27th VECTRA – 4,088

28th LOGAN – 3,989

29th PALIO WEEKEND – 3,916

30th ASTRA – 3,915

31st Beetle – 3,827

32nd HR-V – 3,769

33rd CLIO – 3,717

34th FIESTA SEDAN – 3,632

35th PARATI – 3,503

36TH POINT – 3,441

37th CRUZE SEDAN – 3,373

38th COBALT – 3,223

39th CITY – 3,187

40th FOCUS – 3,112

41st ARTICLE – 3,091

42nd UP – 3,088

43rd KWID – 3,039

44th MOBI – 2,901

45th TUCSON – 2,787

46th AGILE – 2,690

47th SPIN – 2,653

48th IDEA – 2,593

49th ETIOS HB – 2,567

50th PAJERO – 2,489

light commercials

1st ROAD – 17,127

2nd SAVEIRO – 12,582

3rd S10 – 9,316

4th HILUX – 7,517

5th TORU – 5,242

6th MOUNTAIN – 5,091

7th RANGER – 4,377

8th FIORINO – 3,278

9th L200 – 3,029

10th KOMBI – 2,956

11th AMAROK – 2,609

12th FRONTIER – 1,852

13th DUCT – 1,138

14th F1000 – 1050

15th MASTER – 970

16th D20 – 964

17th PAMPA – 950

18th OROCH – 932

19th HR – 865

20th COURIER – 792

21st F250 – 458

22nd KANGOO – 431

23rd K2500 – 376

24th DOBLO – 338

25th D10 – 321

26th DAILY 35H14 – 268

27th BOXER – 248

28th BEAST – 244

29th SILVERED – 238

30th SPRINTER 313 – 214

31st 2500 – 183

32nd JUMPER – 176

33rd F100 – 151

34th PARTNER – 140

35th UNO – 138

36th HOGGAR – 130

37th TOWNER – 119

38th SPRINTER – 118

39th F75 – 116

40th TRANSIT – 116

41st CHEVY – 112

42º C10 – 104

43rd RUIYI – 92

44th SPRINTER 311 – 83

45º H100 – 76

46th BANDEIRANTE – 71

47º C20 – 71

48th TOPIC – 70

49th EXPERT – 66

50th EXPRESS – 64