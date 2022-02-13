Best-selling used cars in January 2022

The purchase of cars in Brazil showed a considerable drop in early 2022, compared to December last year. The used car trade shrank by almost 32% according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). In comparison with the same month last year, the fall was 29.35%.
The main factor responsible for the flight of consumers was the increase in interest rates due to current inflation. In all, almost 614,000 vehicles were traded throughout the country. The index follows the same process that occurred in the 0 km car market.
Expensive price and high interest
Consumers were already dissatisfied with the vertiginous increase that the sector suffered in 2021. Many popular vehicles had an increase of almost 30% in market value. If this factor is added to the rising interest rates and the devaluation of wages, the explanation for the drop is precisely the lack of money on the part of buyers.
Even so, the best-selling car was the popular Gol, which totaled 47,921 transactions in January. Close behind are the Fiat Palio and Fiat Uno. Check out the full list below:
Best-selling used cars in January
1st GOAL – 47,921
2nd PALIO – 27,892
3rd UNION – 26,439
4th CELTA – 16,435
5th ONIX – 16,163
6th COROLLA – 14,489
7th FOX – 14,422
8th KA – 13,564
9th CORSA – 13,496
10th FIESTA – 12,915
11th HB20 – 11,931
12th SIENA – 11,776
13th CIVIC – 10,486
14th CLASSIC – 10,448
15th SANDERO – 9,979
16th PRISM – 8,823
17th ECOSPORT – 8,575
18th VOYAGE – 8,434
19th FIT – 6,872
20th POLE – 5,119
21st C3 – 4,761
22nd RENEGADE – 4,541
23rd GOLF – 4,305
24th HB20S – 4,256
25th COMPASS – 4,154
26th DUSTER – 4,093
27th VECTRA – 4,088
28th LOGAN – 3,989
29th PALIO WEEKEND – 3,916
30th ASTRA – 3,915
31st Beetle – 3,827
32nd HR-V – 3,769
33rd CLIO – 3,717
34th FIESTA SEDAN – 3,632
35th PARATI – 3,503
36TH POINT – 3,441
37th CRUZE SEDAN – 3,373
38th COBALT – 3,223
39th CITY – 3,187
40th FOCUS – 3,112
41st ARTICLE – 3,091
42nd UP – 3,088
43rd KWID – 3,039
44th MOBI – 2,901
45th TUCSON – 2,787
46th AGILE – 2,690
47th SPIN – 2,653
48th IDEA – 2,593
49th ETIOS HB – 2,567
50th PAJERO – 2,489
light commercials
1st ROAD – 17,127
2nd SAVEIRO – 12,582
3rd S10 – 9,316
4th HILUX – 7,517
5th TORU – 5,242
6th MOUNTAIN – 5,091
7th RANGER – 4,377
8th FIORINO – 3,278
9th L200 – 3,029
10th KOMBI – 2,956
11th AMAROK – 2,609
12th FRONTIER – 1,852
13th DUCT – 1,138
14th F1000 – 1050
15th MASTER – 970
16th D20 – 964
17th PAMPA – 950
18th OROCH – 932
19th HR – 865
20th COURIER – 792
21st F250 – 458
22nd KANGOO – 431
23rd K2500 – 376
24th DOBLO – 338
25th D10 – 321
26th DAILY 35H14 – 268
27th BOXER – 248
28th BEAST – 244
29th SILVERED – 238
30th SPRINTER 313 – 214
31st 2500 – 183
32nd JUMPER – 176
33rd F100 – 151
34th PARTNER – 140
35th UNO – 138
36th HOGGAR – 130
37th TOWNER – 119
38th SPRINTER – 118
39th F75 – 116
40th TRANSIT – 116
41st CHEVY – 112
42º C10 – 104
43rd RUIYI – 92
44th SPRINTER 311 – 83
45º H100 – 76
46th BANDEIRANTE – 71
47º C20 – 71
48th TOPIC – 70
49th EXPERT – 66
50th EXPRESS – 64