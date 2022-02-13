Biden, Putin Talk Amid Ukraine Tensions to Avoid Conflict

posted on 02/12/2022 17:29



(credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP)

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and the United States over NATO interference in Ukraine — a country that serves as a belt for Russians against Western interference — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke for more than an hour this week. Saturday (12/2). The dialogue was a last-ditch effort to stop a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The White House reported that the Kremlin suggested the call and Biden accepted.

Even today, Russia and the US called for embassies in Kiev, the country’s capital, to be emptied. In addition to the evacuation, Biden had already asked on (11/2) that Americans residing in Ukraine to leave the country, the recommendation was followed by the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and Japan. The US and its allies “will respond decisively and impose rapid and harsh conditions on Russia,” the White House said in a statement.

The raids happen at the worst time for Brazil. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has a trip to Russia scheduled this Monday (14/2) and canceling would result in an indisposition with Putin, demonstrating a president servile to American interests – a stance criticized during the administration of Donald Trump. On the other hand, maintaining it also harms even more Brazil’s relationship with the US in the current government.

However, the concern is not with the trip itself, but with Bolsonaro’s demonstration of ideological alignment with Putin, who has already praised his “masculine qualities”. The trip to Russia and Hungary is seen as a nod to the domestic electorate — an attempt to avoid the discourse that Bolsonaro is isolated in the geopolitical scenario, even though he is.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday to call for “a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s unprovoked military build-up around Ukraine”. Blinken also asked the Brazilian chancellor, Carlos França, in January to cancel Bolsonaro’s trip.