“Blind Date” is a new feature that Tinder makes available to users

The virtual dating platform Tinder has launched a new tool to allow meetings between users. The new feature is called “Blind Date” or “Encontro à Cegas”, literally translated into Portuguese. According to the company, the objective is exactly what the name reveals: to provide surprise encounters among the participants. For now, only Tinder users in the US will have access to the new feature.

Tinder wants to rescue dating as it used to be

In an official statement, Tinder stated that it launched the novelty in order to rescue the atmosphere of the old dates. Thus, it intends to give more glamor to virtual relationships through its own platform.

How will it work?

Blind Date works like this: it allows users to chat with each other without seeing each other’s photos. The algorithm behind the app is able to identify the common tastes among the countless subscribers and can suggest who each person should talk to. Bear in mind that this is just a suggestion.

If you have found it strange or even a little unsettling to talk to a person without seeing who they are, know that the fun is precisely in that. The fact of not knowing much about the other, without even seeing their photo, can generate much more interesting and in-depth conversations. Of course, the aesthetic suspense offers a certain adrenaline rush, as it may be that the appearance of the other is not the one that best suits each one’s preferences.

According to Tinder, the tool will soon be available in all countries where the company operates. This means that Brazil is on the list and should receive the update in the coming weeks.

So soon you’ll be able to test and even try a blind date, which can be a lot more fun than you think. The only tip that needs to be followed is to be careful with possible scammers and criminals who will be able to hide the face more easily.