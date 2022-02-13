https://br.sputniknews.com/20220212/embacada-mas-historica-assim-ea-1-foto-tirada-pelo-telescopio-james-webb-21371157.html

Blurry but historic: this is the 1st PHOTO taken by the James Webb telescope

Not two months have passed since the launch of James Webb, the most powerful space telescope in history, and he has already transmitted the first image to the… 12.02.2022, Sputnik Brasil

The blurry photo shared by NASA shows what is an isolated star in the constellation of Ursa Major with the name of HD 84406. The relatively low quality of the image is explained by the fact that it is not a photo captured for scientific purposes, but for technical purposes. The image serves to align the main mirror of the device with the aid of the NIRCam instrument (an infrared camera) and is a very time consuming process. The purpose of this procedure is to ensure that NIRCam is ready to collect light from celestial bodies and then identify starlight in each of the mirror’s 18 segments, the agency explains. In fact, this is precisely why you can see 18 random points of starlight in the shared image, as the segments of the primary mirror are not yet aligned and reflect the light to the secondary mirror differently, as if they were 18 separate mini telescopes. . NASA scientists were able to determine exactly which points correspond to each of the telescope’s 18 mirrors. This data will help align mirrors and focusing equipment with incredible precision so they can provide never-before-seen images from space. This alignment process will take about a month, and in the end, the 18 images will look like a single star. The first photos with the equipment already configured should be taken in the second semester. 54 gigs for a photo NASA reports that the setup process began on February 2 and James Webb observed 156 locations around the predicted location of the star. It generated 1,560 images using NIRCam’s 10 detectors, which corresponds to 54 gigabytes of data. The entire process took 25 hours, but the important thing is that the observatory was able to locate the star with each of the mirror segments in just six hours. The images that were taken were then assembled into a huge mosaic. What is shown in the image is only the central part of the mosaic, which has translated into a photo with more than 2,000 million pixels. In addition, NIRCam also has the ability to take photos of the main mirror itself, as if it were a selfie, and one of these photos was also transmitted to Earth. These images are also used to configure mirror segments and calibrate devices. NASA highlighted yet another reason why the image lacks sharpness. According to the agency, not all equipment on the telescope has reached the cryogenic temperatures needed to function properly.

