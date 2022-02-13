Bolão and two other bets made in the Capital earn R$ 142 thousand on the corner – Capital

Bets were placed online and at lottery outlets on Zahran and Guaicurus avenues.

Gambler marking the numbers on the Mega-Sena card. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

The prize of the corner drawn on Saturday night (12), went out to two individual bets and a pool bet on the Capital. A bet made on the internet and another in a lottery on Avenida Guaicurus, in the Alves Pereira neighborhood, earned R$ 35,542.46 each.

The pool made at the Comper lottery on Avenida Eduardo Elias Zahran will divide the prize of R$ 71,084.82 between 17 shares. The sum of the prizes is BRL 142,177.74. Across the country there were 63 winning bets on the corner. Another 48 bets from Mato Grosso do Sul are also among the 3,892 winning bets on the court that will pay R$ 821.89 for each bettor.

Mega-Sena, on the other hand, has accumulated again and is now worth R$ 12 million. The dozens drawn for the main prize of the night were: 44 – 24 – 10 – 34 – 14 – 15. The next Mega-Sena draw takes place on Wednesday, the 16th.

Mega-Sena bets must be placed before 18:00 (MS), at any lottery or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. Each card with a minimum bet of 6 numbers costs R$ 4.50.

The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater your chances of winning. The probability of winning in each Mega-Sena contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the category of bet placed. For single bets, with only six tens, the probability of winning the prize is 1 in 50,063,860.