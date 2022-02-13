Bolsonaro confirms trip to Russia and asks ‘God for peace to reign in the world’

Amid the threat of conflict, the president said he will deal with ‘issues that matter’ to Brazil

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has confirmed that it will maintain its trip to Russia and asked “God that peace reign in the world”. The statement was made this Saturday morning, 12, in a live broadcast on their social networks after an interview with the former governor. Anthony Garotinho for Radio Tupi. Amid the escalating crisis and the threat of conflict between the Russians and the Ukrainethe head of the federal executive leaves for Moscow on Monday, 14.

Bolsonaro said that Russia is important to Brazil for providing fertilizers. “Monday we should be taking off for Russia (…). I was invited by President Putin. Brazil largely depends on fertilizers from Russia, Belarus. We will also bring a group of ministers to deal with other issues that are of interest to our countries, such as energy, defense and agriculture,” he said. “We ask God for peace to reign in the world for the good of all of us”, he added at another time.

The US government says the Russian attack on Ukraine could take place within the next week. In a statement issued on Friday, the White House warned of the “clear possibility” of an attack by Russia, urged citizens to leave the country and sent more than 3,000 troops to Poland. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned of the risk of Russia attacking Ukraine during the Winter Olympics. “Our sense that military action can happen any day before the end of the Olympics is getting stronger. It’s a very, very clear possibility,” he said. This Saturday, US President Joe Biden will talk about the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.