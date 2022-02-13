Bolsonaro says he works with Petrobras to reduce prices







President Jair Bolsonaro during ceremony at Planalto Palace 11/24/2021 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino photo: Reuters

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday, 12, that he is working with Petrobras to reduce the value of fuels “in a legal way”. Even so, the Chief Executive again denies that he will interfere in the state-owned company’s pricing policy.

“We are trying, in a legal way, together with the president of Petrobras, the directors, presidents of the councils, to see what can be done to produce oil, diesel and gasoline in particular, as cheaply as possible at the end of the line”, declared the president in an interview with former governor of Rio de Janeiro Anthony Garotinho (PROS) at Radio Tupi.

The jump in fuel prices has impacted inflation and, consequently, the government’s popularity in an election year. Bolsonaro often criticizes Petrobras’ pricing policy, which ties fuel prices to oil prices on the international market.

Despite reporting negotiations with the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, Bolsonaro once again denied interference in the company. “We cannot be irresponsible. We cannot interfere with the price of fuel. This was the policy adopted by the PT back then. Petrobras is working very well”, the president continued in the interview.