Bolsonaro talks about ‘difficulties’ to renew TV Globo’s concession, but the decision is up to Congress

BRASILIA – The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again threatened this Saturday, the 12th, the renewal of the public concession of TV Globo. According to the president, the carioca station may “face difficulties” in obtaining the renewal of the broadcasting service concession, which expires on October 5, when the fifteen-year term expires.

“Globo’s concession renewal is right after the first round of elections this year. And, for my part, for everyone, you have to be up to date. […] We’re not going to harass anyone, we’re just going to enforce the legislation for these concession renewals. We have information that they are going to have difficulties,” said the president in an interview with the former governor of Rio de Janeiro. Anthony Garotinho (PROS), on Rádio Tupi.

Days after claiming he defends freedom of the press, the president resumed criticism of Globo and said he was “persecuted” by the channel’s journalism. “I was persecuted much more than you, Garotinho,” the president waved to the Tupi radio host, now his political ally. “With all due respect, I’m a national hero. They’ve always said that nobody can resist two months on Globo. I’m resisting.”

Bolsonaro’s statements also occur in a context of repeated criticism of the idea defended by the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), its virtual adversary in this year’s presidential elections, of media regulation.

Throughout his term, Bolsonaro made several dubious statements, which cast doubt on his intention of not recommending the renewal of the concession to the Marinho family company. He often uses these statements as a way of mobilizing his supporters, especially on social media, against the broadcaster. In one of them, he said that the company should be “tidy”, from a tax point of view.

Despite suggesting the non-renewal of Globo’s open channel, Bolsonaro does not have the power to decide on this and other concessions. Under the law in force, it is up to the president only to indicate a position by means of a decree, but the final word belongs to the president. National Congress.

In addition to the TV Globo concession, concessions for operating open channels such as Band, TV Cultura and Record TV in São Paulo also expire this year. But Bolsonaro says nothing about them.

The concessions for the exploitation of open TV channels last fifteen years. The holder of the grant requests the renewal to the Ministry of Communications, which sends an opinion to the Planalto Palace. Industry sources say that an overthrow is unlikely, if the documentary requirements are met, and that non-renewal would require serious reasons, such as debts with the Union.

The Presidency sends its position to Congress, which decides whether to renew it or not. The request goes through thematic committees and the plenary, in the House and Senate. Non-renewal requires a roll-call vote of Congress. The revocation of a grant must be done through the courts, according to industry sources.

Bolsonaro’s repeated threats against Globo cause apprehension in the radio and TV sector. This is because, if the president sends a message against the renewal to Congress, he must justify the act and adopt the same criteria when analyzing the case of the other broadcasters. A case-by-case act could even have a negative impact on assessments of press freedom in the country, which is analyzed when joining the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).

Sought by the report, TV Globo did not respond to the president’s statement, until the conclusion of this edition.

Ballots

In the same interview with his ally Garotinho, Bolsonaro repeated the strategy of suspecting the security of electronic voting machines, without showing evidence. “We have an electoral system that is not trusted by all of us yet. The machine does not lie, but whoever operates the machine is a human being,” he said.

Last Thursday, in a live broadcast on social networks, Bolsonaro said that the Armed forces identified “dozens of vulnerabilities” in the voting system and demanded a response from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The Court’s answer came the next day, with a denial. “The statements that have been published do not correspond to the facts and do not make any sense,” the TSE said in an official note. according to the Estadão had anticipated, the questions prepared by specialists in the Army in Cyber ​​Defense have a technical nature on the functioning of the electronic voting system.

On the initiative of the government base, the Congress last year voted and rejected a proposal to adopt a print vote.. Even defeated, the president ignored the decision of the Legislative and continued his crusade, casting unproven suspicions on the electronic voting system.

The affable tone of the interview revealed yet another act in the president’s approach to another politician who was behind bars. Bolsonaro had already joined the PL, chaired by Valdemar Costa Netoone of those condemned in the monthly allowance scandal.

In recent days, Bolsonaro visited the Garotinho family in Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ), the clan’s stronghold. The mayor of the city is Vladimir Garotinho, son of the former governor with former governor Rosinha Matheus. The couple was arrested more than once and then released, because of municipal management contracts with construction companies. Last year, Garotinho was sentenced to 13 years and 9 months in prison for buying votes, using funds from the Campos City Hall. He was also criminally convicted of a scheme of allotment of positions in police stations, in the state government. / Collaborated with Lauriberto Pompeu