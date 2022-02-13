Brazil lost more than 2,500 private daycare centers during the pandemic; experts see risk of overload in the public network | education

In Auxiliadora, an upscale neighborhood in Porto Alegre, a small kindergarten school had around 50 students in 2019. During the pandemic, in 2020, the number dropped dramatically — less than 15 children remained enrolled. Result: the private institution, with 11 years of history, declared bankruptcy in March 2021.

“Parents no longer saw the point in paying around R$2,000 for full-time, when they were working from home or hiring nannies,” says Amanda Souza, a teacher who lost her job after the school closed.

It is not an isolated case. Between 2020 and 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brazil lost 2,559 private day care centers, according to the latest edition of the School Census, released this month. Both those that charge monthly fees from students and those that have agreements with a city hall are included in the account.

Data from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) indicate that the greatest impact was felt in the Northeast (16% of the units were closed) and North (9%).

According to experts consulted by the g1, the failure of private daycare centers, in the short term, may lead more families (already struggling to pay tuition) to public education.

“Naturally, there will be greater pressure at the municipal level”, says Olavo Nogueira Filho, executive director of the NGO Todos Pela Educação.

In the city of Rio de Janeiro, for example, the Secretary of Education, Renan Ferreirinha, noticed an increase in the demand for municipal daycare centers.

“We have noticed that, with the ‘breakdown’ of the private sector and the impoverishment of the population, demand has only increased”, he says.

In 2021, 22,000 children were waiting for a place in line, while 84,000 were enrolled.

In 2022, the city government of Rio expanded its service capacity, and the number of students in public and partner day care centers rose to 92,000. Still, even with this increase of 8,000 enrollments, the queue has barely decreased: 20,000 expressed interest in studying, but were not selected.

“We are trying not to leave anyone behind,” says Ferreirinha.

In addition to the pressure on the public network, another consequence of the failure of private daycare centers is unemployment. Like Amanda, quoted at the beginning of the report, 6,537 teachers stopped working in day care centers between 2020 and 2021.

“The solution was to get a gig to work as a nanny. My colleagues and I set up a support network so that everyone had some source of income”, says the professor. “I even entered a business administration course to broaden my professional range.”

2 of 3 Amanda Souza worked at a private daycare that went bankrupt in the pandemic. She got a ‘job’ as a nanny and enrolled in a business administration course (to increase her chances of a new job) — Photo: Personal archive Amanda Souza worked at a private daycare that went bankrupt in the pandemic. She got a ‘job’ as a nanny and enrolled in a business administration course (to increase her chances of a new job) — Photo: Personal archive

“It wasn’t until April 2021, with the return of face-to-face teaching, that I found another place in a daycare center.”

According to experts consulted by the g1three factors can explain the crisis:

Brazilian legislation does not oblige parents to enroll their children in day care. Unlike preschool, it is an optional stage, despite all its importance in child development. (read more below).

Unlike preschool, it is an optional stage, despite all its importance in child development. (read more below). Faced with the suspension of face-to-face activities in the pandemic, families chose to cancel the registration of children in daycare centers. They saw no point in continuing to pay the monthly fees and enjoying only remote interactions.

and enjoying only remote interactions. THE financial crisis and unemployment they also contribute to a lower demand for the service in the private sphere.

they also contribute to a lower demand for the service in the private sphere. Beatriz Abuchaim, applied knowledge manager at the Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation, adds that kindergarten schools have a higher maintenance cost. “These are institutions that need a greater number of adults per student.”

“Many families had to hire someone to take care of the child, as the school did not offer this service for most of the school year, which brought extra costs. That’s why they canceled the enrollment”, says Bruno Eizerik, president of the National Federation of Private Schools (Fenep).

He explains that the difficulty of daycare centers in continuing to pay expenses (staff salaries and bills), even with the drop in the number of students, made the situation unsustainable. “These are generally small, neighborhood schools. Those that offered other stages in addition to this one, such as elementary school, were still able to sustain themselves.”

In São Paulo, the Nursery and Early Childhood Education Colégio Itatiaia (which serves the age group from 0 to 6 years old) lost half of its students: from 120 children before the pandemic, 60 remained, says the director of the Paraíso unit, Francisco Lavieri.

3 of 3 Colégio Itatiaia lost a significant amount of students during the pandemic — Photo: Personal archive Colégio Itatiaia lost a significant amount of students during the pandemic – Photo: Personal archive

“In August 2020, other places were allowed to operate before schools, such as playhouses. The parents took the students out of the school and placed them in these institutions. At that time, we reached 40 students, only,” he says.

The institution was able to withstand the crisis because there was a financial security fund. “Still, it wouldn’t have been enough for two years of a pandemic. We were lucky enough to have many families help us: some have entered into agreements to continue paying tuition during the closing period, with the benefit of earning discounts the following year.”

Pressure in the public sector

Nogueira Filho, from Todos pela Educação, points out that there may have been a migration of children from the private to the public sector because of the financial crisis. But, as enrollment data are computed by Inep in May, this movement in the second half of 2021 still does not appear in Inep’s numbers.

“The most accurate picture will be seen in the next edition of the Census. But we already know that there are fewer private day care centers operating, and the situation will continue to do so in the short term,” he says. “It’s not a service you turn on and off so quickly.”

According to him, Brazil already faces a problem of lack of vacancies in day care centers. As much as the National Education Plan (PNE) has set the goal that at least 50% of children aged 0 to 3 years will be enrolled in day care centers by 2024, the 2019 index (before the pandemic) showed that we were at the level of 37%.

Among the poorest quartile, the index was even lower: 28%.

In the short term, until the market adjusts, the existing shortage of vacancies in some municipalities may increase.

The Recife Department of Education, for example, reports that there has been an increase in demand for public daycare places in the capital. In note, the agency mentions the “financial difficulties of several families and the closing of many private teaching units”. According to the Census, of the 372 private daycare centers in the city in 2020, 329 continued to operate in May of the following year.

In São Paulo, data from the Secretariat, from October 2021, show that, in relation to 2020, there was a 34% increase in the number of students from all cycles (not just daycare) who asked to be transferred from the private to the municipal network.

Poor children will feel the crisis more

The biggest problem of overloading the public network is to harm the poorest children.

“That’s where the biggest concern lies. These are students who do not have the same support at home. In remote teaching, at best, they managed to maintain a minimal bond with the school”, says Nogueira Filho, from Todos Pela Educação.

Abuchaim, from the Maria Cecília Souto Vidigal Foundation, also mentions other negative consequences for lower class families:

“Without daycare, the reference adult is unable to return to work . When there is an upturn in the economy, the unemployed mother, if she has no one to leave the baby with, will not leave the house. This feeds the cycle of poverty,” she says.

. When there is an upturn in the economy, the unemployed mother, if she has no one to leave the baby with, will not leave the house. This feeds the cycle of poverty,” she says. In early childhood, the foundation is given that will be used for the later learning of children. “Child education provides adequate interactions, and expands social and cultural repertoire. There is a potential to reduce inequalities,” she says.

To prevent the poorest from being harmed, “It is essential that the public power has in mind solutions for the expansion of vacancies with quality, prioritizing the most vulnerable population”, says Nogueira Filho.

“In recent years, we have had examples of cities that, through agreements [entre prefeituras e instituições privadas] or well-constructed regulation, managed to increase the network, such as São Paulo and Londrina (PR).”

The Creche Monika and Ricardo Henrique Misson, in Uberaba (MG), is a example of a private and contracted institution that survived the pandemic thanks to the support of the federal government (in the complementation of teachers’ salaries) and municipal (for the annual transfer of resources via Fundeb).

“We had 104 students, but we dropped to 63 in the pandemic. They are almost all low-income, because we are in a lower-class neighborhood of the city”, says Wellington Lobão, president of the institution.