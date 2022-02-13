Brazilian who lives in Ukraine says she believes in a diplomatic agreement, but separated documents and money in case of an emergency: ‘Many are calm’ | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

“Of course, there are people who are terrified and scared. There are foreigners wanting to leave the country. I know Brazilians who are very scared. But the Ukrainians I know, my husband’s family, my friends, for example, are still very confident about a diplomatic agreement . Most, in fact. I also hope that this is the end of the story. They are used to this atmosphere of tension that has existed for years and they don’t believe in a war now. So I’m staying calm,” he said.

Germany, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia and Israel have already asked their citizens to leave Ukraine. USA, UK, Japan, Netherlands and South Korea had already made the same recommendation.

The Brazilian embassy in Kiev said that Brazilian citizens in Ukraine should remain on alert amid increased tension in the region. “There is no security recommendation against staying in Ukraine,” he said.

Paula reports that the routine in the city where she lives remains normal, such as open shops. Markets, according to her, still do not register capacity for citizens to make a possible stock in their homes.

“Commerce is working normally. In the cafeteria I passed today, for example, people weren’t even looking at the news and the place was with music. The markets aren’t crowded, either. Really, this Saturday, everything is quiet around here , in Odessa”, he points out.

The Brazilian says that, at the moment, she does not intend to leave the country. However, he has already separated a folder with documents and a bag with money if necessary.

“So far we see no reason to leave the country because we strongly believe in a diplomatic agreement. In the event of a war, many plan to stay in their homes. But, if necessary, I have separated my documents and money for an emergency.”

Paula says that her family, who lives in Jundiaí (SP), is concerned about the situation. “My mother was terrified and says I’m trying to minimize the situation and reassure her. I understand her concern, I’m an only child. But really, in the city I’m in, there’s still nothing to worry about. Of course, I’m attentive to the news. “, it says.

Ukraine reassures population

The Ukrainian government on Saturday urged citizens to remain calm and united, saying the armed forces were ready to repel any attack on the country amid concern of an invasion by Russia at any time.

“It is now essential to remain calm and united within the country and avoid actions that undermine stability and sow panic,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly monitoring developments and are ready to repel any invasion of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he added.

Russia vs Ukraine: See where Moscow has troops and allies

Russia has assembled more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, and the United States said on Friday that an invasion could come at any time.

Moscow denies invasion plans, saying it is defending its own security interests against aggression by NATO allies.

Joe Biden has said the US military will not go to war in Ukraine, but has promised severe economic sanctions against Moscow, in conjunction with international allies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope that Putin would choose diplomacy, but said Washington would impose swift economic sanctions if Moscow invaded.

“I continue to hope that he does not choose the path of aggression, but of diplomacy and dialogue,” he said.

Why can Russia invade Ukraine? Understand in 3 points

