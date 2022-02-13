Breakfast: the most important and inflated meal of the day – Economy

Brazilians have daily lessons about inflation in their first meal of the day. Breakfast includes some of the items with the greatest price variation in the last year, according to the main economic institutes in the country.

Coffee is the great villain. The ground product had 56.87% rise in prices in 12 months, according to the IPCA (National Index of Broad Consumer Prices) in January. According to Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets), in 2021 it rose 66.6%.

The bagel was also not spared by inflation. The same Abras showed that wheat flour was 18.8% more expensive last year.





If nutritionists discourage skipping the first and most important meal of the day, economists should suggest plain bread and bitter coffee. The IPCA pointed out that margarine was 25.75% heavier in the budget in 12 months and sugar, 44.3% more salty.

THE official country inflation in january stood at 0.54%. In twelve months, the sum of the variation of all prices reached 10.38%.

A survey by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) showed that, between December 2021 and January 2022, powdered coffee rose in all capitals. In São Paulo, it increased 17.91%. Also in the capital of São Paulo, French bread rose 1.96%; butter, 0.35%; and refined sugar, 0.24%.

The counterpoint on the table is whole milk, which, according to Dieese data, was 0.98% cheaper in January. According to the IPCA, there was also deflation in the product, of 2.2% between January 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

Milk dropped 1.07% from December 2020 to the same month in 2021, informs Procon-SP, in the monthly disclosure of the basic food basket in São Paulo. On the other hand, in the same period, the cornstarch biscuit was readjusted by 37.14% and the saltine cracker by 31.10%.



