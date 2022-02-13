Caixa releases anticipation of up to five FGTS withdrawals

THE Federal Savings Bank announced that from the second half of this month, workers who are adept at the looting-anniversary of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) may anticipate up to five installments of the modality. So far, the limit is still three withdrawals.

Previously, before addressing the conditions of anticipation, it should be noted that the birthday withdrawal is nothing more than one of the ways to access the balance of the FGTS.

See also: Anticipation of FGTS withdrawal: See how to take out the loan in 2022

How does the FGTS birthday withdrawal work?

Anniversary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) allows the member worker part of the balance available in his fund accounts in the month of his birthday. The redemption is available until the last business day of the month following the release.

The modality is advantageous for those who need extra money in the year, however, in case of dismissal without just cause, the worker will not be able to withdraw the FGTS fully. In this case, the termination fine of 40% of the amount added to the fund is only available.

It should be noted that the value of the birthday withdrawal does not correspond to the total balance available in the fund, so the amount allowed for redemption varies according to the value present in the account, as shown in the table below:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

Anticipation of the birthday withdrawal in the Caixa

The anticipation of the birthday withdrawal is similar to a payroll loan. This is because the debit is automatically deducted on the date of the next withdrawal release. That is, the worker puts the balance of the FGTS as a credit guarantee.

As previously mentioned, Caixa will allow workers to advance up to five withdrawals of the modality from February 16th. In addition, the minimum amount for contracting was reduced, from R$ 2,000 to R$ 500, however, it is necessary that the value of each advance installment is equal to or greater than R$ 300.

See the conditions of the advance offered by Caixa:

Anticipation limit will be increased from 3 to 5 annual installments;

Minimum amount goes from R$2,000 to R$500;

Minimum withdrawal reduces from R$500 to R$300;

Interest rate remain at 1.49%.

It is important to note that to anticipate the birthday withdrawal, it is necessary to have joined the modality previously. In addition, it is necessary to authorize the institution to have access to future withdrawals from the FGTS. The procedure can be performed on the following channels:

Box website;

FGTS application;

Internet Banking;

Physical branches of the bank.