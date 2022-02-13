Caixa will release loans of up to R$ 3 thousand to 20 million people

With the economic recession that has hit Brazil in recent years, some banks are promoting alternatives in order to provide credit to their customers. In this sense, a program will be launched that will offer loans of up to BRL 3,000 by Caixa Econômica Federal. Check out some information on the subject.

Loans of up to BRL 3,000 in the Caixa

Caixa’s forecast is that the strategy will benefit around 20 million people, including those who are negative. In addition, the new credit line should be available in February.

How will loans work?

So far, Caixa has not released many details about the new program, but it should inform in the coming days what the requirements will be for acquiring this new type of loan. In addition, the institution already has many other lines of credit, including for the negative public, in case there is any asset to pledge.

Another public that Caixa intends to reach is people who are not affiliated with any financial institution. Caixa is expected to open 300 physical branches in 2022, especially in the interior of the Northeast and North regions. The objective is to facilitate people’s access to agencies.

This expansion of the service is part of a strategy called “electoral package” by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In this sense, the package also includes other measures such as the transfer of the national gas voucher and the Auxílio Brasil program.

New from the Box for MEIs

Caixa also intends to launch a credit option aimed at Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs). In this way, it will be a strategy made available through the Caixa Tem app, which is a digital tool from Caixa and has more than 109 million free digital social savings accounts.

Although Caixa Tem was created in 2020, in order to make Emergency Aid payments, the application has undergone changes and currently has other tools, such as the credit card option, contracting the FGTS birthday withdrawal, receiving the Aid Brazil and loans.

Finally, if you are interested in the new credit options that will be available soon, pay attention to the news to know what you will need to guarantee your loan of up to R$ 3 thousand through Caixa.