Canadian police remove anti-vaccination truck drivers blocking bridge – International

(photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP)

The Canadian police began to empty this Saturday (12/2) a bridge on the border with the United States, blocked by protesters who oppose the sanitary measures, while thousands of people are expected in Ottawa for a large demonstration.

The movement, which enters its third week, has inspired others in other countries, especially in the French capital, Paris, where, despite the ban on the demonstration, thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the health passport.

In Canada, the Ontario Superior Court ordered the evacuation of protesters who had occupied the Ambassador Bridge since Monday, an important border between the two American neighbors, a blockade that led Washington to intervene with the Justin Trudeau government.

The Canadian prime minister promised on Friday to increase police repression because “borders cannot remain closed” and Ontario declared a state of emergency.

But nothing seemed to deter protesters on the streets of Ottawa or on the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario, US city of Detroit.

(photo: Dave Chan/AFP)

By mid-morning, the police had progressed smoothly around the bridge: protesters had dismantled some camping tents set up between the carriageways and the first trucks had left the site, an AFP journalist noted.

But several dozen protesters still occupied the sidewalk and faced the police, present en masse and supported by armored vehicles.

Disorders for the industry

The objective is to defuse “the situation peacefully,” Jason Bellaire of the Windsor Police Department told reporters, who could not confirm whether the bridge would be completely unoccupied by the end of the day. But so far there have been no arrests on the spot.

The closure of this bridge since the beginning of the week has caused disruption to the automotive industry on both sides of the border.

More than 25% of the goods traded between the United States and Canada circulate there.

Two border axes are also blocked: the first in Emerson, which connects the Canadian province of Manitoba to the American North Dakota, and the second in Alberta.

growing support

This Saturday morning, for the third consecutive weekend, a crowd gathered on the streets of Ottawa, the epicenter of the movement.

With Canadian flags in hand or slung over their shoulders, hundreds of people arrived in the city center and stood among parked trucks despite the falling snow, an AFP journalist reported.

“I’m not vaccinated and I’m not dead,” said Marc-Andr Mallette, 38, noting that he has supported the cause “from the beginning.”

John Pacheco, who participates in the demonstrations three times a week, took his 15-year-old daughter Sofia with him on Saturday.

“If I’m not vaccinated, I can’t go to church,” protested Sophia Pacheco, who placed thirds around the Canadian flag.

The protest originated with truck drivers opposing mandatory vaccinations to cross the US border, but now encompasses broader claims against all health measures and the government of Justin Trudeau.

“Marginal and Noisy Minority”

He has been heavily criticized by the opposition for his inaction to the protesters.

Trudeau called the protesters a “noisy marginal minority”.

But in a country where health measures in most provinces are more restrictive than in other parts of the world, the movement received wider popular support than the authorities anticipated.

According to a poll, a third of Canadians support it and 44% of those vaccinated understand “the cause and frustrations that protesters convey”.

Since the beginning of the movement, several provinces in central Canada have announced the abandonment of vaccination passports and masks in the coming weeks.

However, the country’s two most populous provinces, Ontario, the epicenter of the protests, and Quebec, leaned in the opposite direction.

demonstration in Paris

In Paris, some of the thousands of opponents of the vaccination passport managed to reach the Champs Elyses avenue on Saturday, which quickly provoked the intervention of the police to disperse them, and they joined the authorized demonstrations.

Following the model of the Canadian mobilization, opponents of President Emmanuel Macron, the sanitary measures and the “yellow vests” were concentrated in the streets of the French capital, giving shape to a movement called “Freedom Trains”.

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters who had gathered on the Champs Elyses.

In The Hague, protesters from all over the Netherlands blocked the center of the city, where they are determined to remain, despite requests from law enforcement to withdraw.