Car manufacturer Great Wall will arrive in Brazil with electric vehicles

Great Wall, China’s largest car manufacturer and assembler, recently announced its first branch in Brazil. Thus, the new factory is located in Iracemápolis, in the interior of São Paulo, in a space where the former Mercedes-Benz plant used to work.

In addition, Great Wall will bring electric vehicles to the country as a market strategy. Follow this article and learn more about the arrival of the manufacturer in our territory!

Details of Great Wall’s arrival in Brazil

The vice president of Great Wall Brazil, Li Yachao, attended an event and revealed some details about the manufacturer’s plans in the country. Among the news, one of the main reports is that the Great Wall will bring 10 models of electric cars, being four BEVs and six hybrids.

Thus, some brands were mentioned by Li Yachao, and will mark the beginning of the automaker’s work in Brazil. Check out:

Haval, for entry-level SUVs;

Poer, for pickup trucks;

Tank, for luxury SUVs and off-roaders.

Great Wall’s investment in the country until 2025 will be 4 billion reais for factory improvements and optimization of research and technologies. After this period, the manufacturer intends to continue investing resources in Brazil, and in 2035 the investment should reach 10 billion reais.

However, while the new factory does not start operating, Great Wall already has plans to supply imported electric pickup trucks and SUVs to the Brazilian market. The brand’s debut should take place with the Jolion SUV and is scheduled for the end of the year, between October and December 2022.

In addition, Great Wall also has other plans for Brazil, such as the production of 100,000 cars a year from 2025. Finally, the automaker intends to dedicate itself to the construction of charging points, research centers and dealerships distributed throughout the national territory!

