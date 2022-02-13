Casagrande endorses that “PT made an alliance even with satan”

Governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande, and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Sergio Moro in conversation at the official residence of Praia da Costa. Credit: Bruno Fritz/Disclosure

Between Friday’s agendas (11) in Espírito Santo and the “Encontrão do Podemos”, in Vila Velha, this Saturday (12), the pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Sergio Moro (Podemos) met with Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB). The two had breakfast at the official residence of Praia da Costa.

The conversation was criticized by members of the PT, with whom the PSB is negotiating the formation of a federation.

Casagrande and Moro dealt with local and national matters. Moro arrived at the Podemos event praising the state management of the last 20 years, including the current one.

On Twitter, after the conversation with Moro, Casagrande liked and commented on the following publication by the State Undersecretary for Drug Policies, Carlos Lopes:

“When the PT was in power, it even made an alliance with Satan, now it wants to regulate who the governor receives? Spare me this false moralism or ideological puritanism!”

The governor agreed: “Good statement, friend!!!”