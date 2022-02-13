Central Bank consultation on forgotten money returns tomorrow – 02/13/2022 – Market

The Central Bank allows the consultation of forgotten money as of this Monday (14) through the new official website of the Values ​​Receivable System: valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. It will be necessary to inform the CPF or CNPJ number, in the case of legal entities.

From this Monday, Brazilians will be able to find out if they have any money forgotten in the financial system and the date on which they should return to the site to ask for the amount. Only from March 7 onwards will it be possible to know how much will be redeemed and request a bank transfer.

That is, in this first query, the system will inform a new date for the citizen to return to the site, find out the values ​​and request the transfer. If you miss the date set for the redemption, you will have to return to the site on another day for the system to make a new appointment.

Banks will have up to 12 business days to deposit the money in the bank account, starting from the day the transfer request is made. Therefore, anyone who requests the transfer on the 7th must receive the money in their account by March 22nd.

The new page replaces the consultation by the Central Bank’s main website, which showed instability and went offline on January 25th due to the explosion of accesses caused by the disclosure of the amounts to be paid. Almost 28 million individuals and companies have money to redeem in this first stage of returning values.

The SVR must return up to R$ 8 billion to people and companies that have closed current or savings accounts with available balances since 2001. The amount also includes fees and installments of credit operations improperly charged, capital quotas and apportionment of net surplus of credit unions and unsolicited resources from consortium groups that have been terminated.

Before the suspension, 79,000 citizens and companies were able to consult the SVR through the BC website and 8,500 return requests were formalized, which represents about R$900,000 already recovered.

According to the Central Bank, only in the case of requesting the redemption without indicating a Pix key (or if you have already accessed the system on January 24th and 25th) the financial institution chosen by the citizen will contact you to carry out the transfer. Even so, the institution cannot ask citizens to provide their personal data or password.

Transfer request will require a silver or gold login on the gov.br portal

To request the transfer of money, the system will require that the interested party has a login on the gov.br platform with a silver or gold security level. The government provides three different levels of security: bronze, silver or gold. All give access to government digital services, but the last two allow the use of public services that require a greater degree of security.

The silver level requires that the user has validated their data via internet banking from an accredited bank or has a facial biometrics record for photo checking on the bases of the CNH (National Driver’s License). There is also the option of having this level of security if the user is a federal public servant and has access to the federal government system Sigepe (People Management System).

The gold level, in turn, requires the user to have performed facial validation through the gov.br application to check the photo in the Electoral Justice bases or to have opted for the validation of their data with a digital certificate compatible with ICP-Brasil, which works as a virtual identity document and allows digital signature of documents.

See the step by step to access the values

1) Check if you have receivables:

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br from the 14th

Enter your CPF or CNPJ

If there are amounts receivable, the system will inform you of a date for you to return to the site and request the available money, starting on March 7

2) If you have forgotten money in the banks, check your Gov.br registration

The date will be automatically generated by the system, according to BC. That is, it will not be possible to choose it.

If you still don’t have a Gov.br login, register for free on the website or through the Gov.br App (Google Play and App Store). Registration will be required gov.br silver or gold level to claim the resources. It will not be possible to access the system with Registered login

Create or update your login

Click on https://acesso.gov.br and enter your CPF; It is also possible to carry out this step by downloading the gov.br system application on mobile phones with Android and iOS operating systems

Select the Terms of Use, I’m not a robot and click on the Continue button

How to increase account security level:

Log into your account on the gov.br portal with your registered CPF and password

In the list menu, click on the “Privacy” option and then on “Manage Trust Seal List”

On the personal data use authorization page, click “Authorize”

On the page that opens, the current security level of your account will appear. Most accounts are created with bronze level

The page will display the list of options to “acquire new trusts from gov.br”, that is, increase the security of your account. Some alternatives, such as facial validation by Denatran to obtain a silver level, require the user to have registered biometrics in other government databases. Those who have a bank account can acquire the silver level through the registration validated via internet banking. In this way, the government platform will confirm your data by logging in to the financial institution

3) Find out how much you have and ask for the money transfer on the scheduled date

On the date scheduled in the Central Bank system, access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br again; if this date is not respected, it will be necessary to make a new appointment on the website itself

You will need to log into the SVR with your silver or gold level gov.br account

Access the system, discover the amount available and request the transfer

4) Get the money

Money must be deposited via Pix, TED or DOC by the bank within 12 business days. That is, whoever requests the transfer on March 7th must receive it by the 22nd of the same month.