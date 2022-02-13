Chamber advisors create anti-vax group: “Transvaccinated”

In full force of the ordinance that requires proof of vaccination for anyone who wants to access the premises of the Chamber of Deputies, House employees and parliamentary advisors managed to find a gap to work in person. They also met in a WhatsApp group to exchange anti-vaccination content and, according to the group’s own description, “act in defense of freedom” of the unvaccinated.

Created in October of last year by Evandro de Araújo Paula, adviser to Bolsonar deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), the “Unvaccinated – CD” group currently has 45 participants.

“This is not an anti-vaccine group. We are uniting the ‘unvaccinated’ of the Chamber to act as a group in defense of our freedom”, described the creator of the group.

Despite the negative, anti-vaccination content is the most frequent in the group, which has a t-shirt print as a presentation photo with the following inscription: “Transvaccinated (Latin: transvaccinadus); [s.m.] A person who feels vaccinated in an unvaccinated body”.

Who searches the nets for the English version, transvaccinatedis aimed at profiles of radical supporters of former US President Donald Trump who try to emulate the discourse of trans people to say they feel immunized.

gap

Despite requiring proof of vaccination, the ordinance in force in the Chamber opened a gap so that the requirement was not fulfilled. This is because the text includes the possibility of presenting a laboratory report of antibody testing every six months and also considers the so-called natural immunity, that is, people who have had the disease.

“The admission of unvaccinated civil servants without natural immunity to the premises of the Chamber of Deputies will depend on the presentation, at the entrances of the buildings, of an RT-PCR molecular test report or an antigen test for Covid-19, with a negative result, carried out in the last 72 (seventy-two) hours”, highlights the text.

As a result, the requirement for proof of vaccinations may be waived.

hotline

THE metropolises had access to the group and found that, in one of the videos released, a woman complains about the demand for the vaccine by the public school in which her daughter is enrolled. She points out that, in the face of the school’s statement, she had her complaint accepted by the Dial 100 channel, of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, commanded by Minister Damares Alves.

“It’s working very well, the service is super-fast, there’s no waiting, there’s no delay”, he praised. “I made the complaint, they already pulled everything in the system: the name of the school, the principal, the deputy principal”, observed the mother.

“They said that it is liable to crime, because no one can be coerced into taking the vaccine. The Public Prosecutor’s Office will now file a lawsuit to investigate what is happening”, highlighted the mother. “Let’s see what happens, let’s see who will win this war,” she threatened her.

“My daughter will not get the vaccine. She is in my right and it is in her right. And she will continue to study wherever she wants and enter wherever she wants, without the vaccination schedule being mandatory”, said the woman.

Nuremberg code

Earlier this month, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for Citizens’ Rights (PFDC), a collegiate body of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), requested clarification on the availability of Dial 100 for complaints by anti-vaccination people about alleged “discrimination”.

The charge by the MPF to the minister was considered illegitimate. One of the group’s participants then suggested that Damares present the Nuremberg Code, a set of rules designed to regulate scientific research with human beings. The document, issued after the fall of the Nazi regime in Germany, condemns experiments carried out on Jews in World War II.

“A piece of cake. You can start by presenting the Nuremberg Code, for those who don’t know”, replied a member of the group.

“Not even a dog”

In another video, a woman who calls herself a health professional testifies that she has not taken the vaccines, because “none of these vaccines have been fully studied”, according to her. “How am I going to take a business that I don’t know what’s going to happen inside of me?” she asks her, in the released recording.

The alleged professional is still encouraged to compare vaccines against Covid-19 with testing drug experiments on animals. “As a company, if I’m going to test the experiment on a dog, people invade my company. Now, am I going to use it on people?”, he asked, using the argument of groups against testing products on animals.

“Spiritual Warfare”

Amid denialist videos, the “transvaccinated” of the Chamber still posted a message from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We are not going to lose this war, because I believe in you”, highlights Bolsonaro in a speech at Planalto. This excerpt was also shared in the group. “The greatest good is our freedom, which is not passed on from one generation to another. It has to be fought, day after day, not a step back can be taken and we can tell our children and grandchildren that I am for understanding and for the struggle of all of us”, says the representative.

Messages released by deputy Janaina Paschoal questioning public spending on vaccines were also posted in the group.

See the post:

Come on, they’ve already identified another variant: Ômicron BA2. Soon, they will invent a new dose of vaccine to combat this new variant… and so on. Do you realize there will be no end? I’m not even going to question the expenditure of public money in these infinite doses… but, given the absurdity, — Janaina Paschoal (@JanainaDoBrasil) February 5, 2022

This post was met with outrage from the group. “If you question it, you are a denialist,” complained one participant. “If you question yourself, you can be arrested. We are living a spiritual war. These people who do not question and do not face, as we are doing, will succumb in the midst of this experiment”, wrote another participant.

Anti-PT content, comparing the Workers’ Party to Nazism, was also released.

protests

In addition to these, there is an incentive for protests, such as those that took over cities in Canada and that alerted other countries to the matter.

After the demonstrations in Ottawa, led by anti-vaccination truck drivers, countries such as France, Belgium and New Zealand adopted banning and warning measures to prevent the advance of anti-immunization demonstrations.

Other side

wanted by metropolises, Evandro said he created the group when the Chamber began to require employees to have a vaccine passport. According to him, after the loophole that allowed the presentation of reports of natural immunity, the problem was solved.

The official said he did not participate in anti-vaccination movements. However, he avoided informing about his current immunization status against Covid-19.

“I’m not in the anti-vaccination fight. I’m very well vaccinated, to be honest. In relation to this vaccine against Covid, I have some questions”, he highlighted. “I’m protected by data protection law, so I’m not going to answer that question.”

According to Evandro, the group was created only to deal with the issue of the unvaccinated in the Chamber of Deputies, since only the immunized could enter the House. “Some people can’t get vaccines for health reasons and others really don’t feel comfortable taking them. So, we created the group to share stories and information among employees,” he reported.

“It turned out that the situation was resolved because there was a loophole, allowing laboratory tests to be presented proving natural immunity. So for us, it’s all sorted out,” she emphasized.