Chamber concludes MP vote that forces health plans to cover oral cancer treatment

Text was approved after an agreement was made with the government; Proposal goes for sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro

THE Chamber of Deputies concluded, this Thursday, 10th, the vote on the Provisional Measure (PM) which obliges health plans to cover drugs for oral use in the treatment of cancer. With the decision, the text goes to the president’s sanction Jair Bolsonaro. The matter had already been approved by the deputies, but, as there was a change in the Senatehad to be appreciated once again by parliamentarians.

On Tuesday, the 8th, Congress maintained a veto by the President of the Republic of a bill, authored by the senator reguffe (Podemos-DF), which dealt with the same issue. At the time, government leaders made an agreement for the rules to be established by the Provisional Measure. According to the text of the MP, some criteria will need to be adopted to validate the cost of treatment by operators: medical prescription, registration with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and inclusion of the drug in the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The text approved by Congress, however, includes a caveat: if the agency takes more than nine months to complete the analysis, the new treatments will have mandatory coverage by health plans. Also according to the MP, oral cancer drugs must be provided to the patient or his legal representative within ten days after the medical prescription. The supply, through its own, accredited, contracted or referenced network, may be divided by treatment cycle and it will be mandatory to prove that the patient or their legal representative has received the proper guidance on the use, conservation and eventual disposal of the drug.