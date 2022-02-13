Check out 4 tips on how to eliminate snoring and sleep much better

Tips on how to stop snoring ─ Many people do not sleep because of snoring. Snoring is a problem for those who snore and those who sleep next door. People often wake up the “snorer” in the hope that it will stop making noise. It doesn’t work like that! For a good night’s sleep, on this date (12/02), News Cotidiano can find solutions!

Check out the tips on how to eliminate snoring and sleep well

Although many jokes are made with the issue of snoring, calling the person an “airplane turbine”, “engine snoring”, among others, snoring is to be treated with great care and seriousness. Snoring is a disorder that causes noises and these happen due to the difficulty in passing air through the pharynx and through the airways that, for some reason, are narrowed.

Deep sleep

Another reason is that in deep sleep, there is a relaxation of the throat and tongue muscles. There are people more predisposed to having the disorder are those who have chronic rhinitis, deviated septum, hypertrophy of adenoids and tonsils or even orthodontic problems.

In addition to these reasons, snoring is also caused by the use of sleeping pills, consumption of alcoholic beverages, obesity and nasal obstruction due to excess phlegm and mucus.

Sleep apnea

Only a doctor can then determine the true source of the disorder and prescribe the best treatment. Treatment to eliminate snoring is paramount. The persistence of the condition can cause the so-called sleep apnea. That is, the person is a few seconds or minutes without breathing during sleep.

Note: Only a doctor can determine what is causing snoring from a set of tests. One of the tests is polysomnography, which consists of monitoring sleep throughout the night to detect, classify and treat the disorder.

4 foolproof tips to stop snoring

We separate 4 measures and, therefore, procedures that can end snoring and help you have a peaceful night’s sleep!

1) Raise the head of the bed ten centimeters – use something under the pillows that does not make you uncomfortable and that helps keep the body leaning and the airways more open;

two) Avoid sleeping on your back and stomach – sleeping on your back and on your back makes you snore more, prefer to lie on your side.

3) Lose weight – obesity is a health problem and many patients can be cured of snoring just by returning to their ideal weight;

4) Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages a few hours before going to sleep and take care of your food at night, which should be light and easily digestible.

A bonus tip!

A homemade way to stop snoring (when caused by nasal congestion) is to do steam inhalation before bed. If you are not allergic, therefore, add 5 drops of eucalyptus essence to 1 liter of boiling water. Doing the inhalation for a few minutes will then help to “cleanse” the airways and stop snoring. Having taken these precautions, good night to you!

