Check Out The Disadvantages Of Revolving Credit Card And See How Consumers Can Escape The Risks | Economy

Published 02/13/2022 07:00

Rio – During the pandemic, it became even more difficult to keep accounts up to date. With inflated prices and reduced income, consumers saw the use of credit cards as the way to make purchases of essential products for their livelihood. With the excessive increase in the modality, Brazilians began to face a repetitive challenge with a scheduled date: the payment of the credit card bill. With difficulties for the values ​​to fit in the monthly family budget, consumers see the alternative of entering the card revolving. However, the modality poses disadvantages and brings risks.

According to the Central Bank, demand for this type of loan hit a record in 2021 and was the highest in ten years. “The credit card presents itself as an emergency instrument since the average income of Brazilian families has been decreasing. This is a direct reflection of a moment of economic crisis and the loss of job opportunities”, explains Gilberto Braga, economist and professor at IBMEC.

When the credit card customer is unable to pay the full amount of the invoice, the revolving credit service is activated. With this, the outstanding balance is increased by interest and the total must be paid on the next card bill.

The revolving settlement has a maximum limit of one month since 2017. This rule was created with the objective of reducing interest and avoiding over-indebtedness. If the customer is unable to pay the next invoice, the outstanding balance is paid in installments as if it were a loan, with its own interest rates, which must be cheaper than the revolving interest.

In the context of a pandemic, the level of indebtedness of Brazilian families reached its highest level in 11 years, recording an average of 70.9%, according to the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), released by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). To avoid a debt snowball, it is important to always have a control of expenses and avoid paying the minimum amount on your credit card, as the remaining balance is transferred to the following month with high interest rates.

To avoid the shock at the end of the month, it is necessary to pay extra attention to the organization of costs. If it is still impossible to pay off the credit card bill, economist Gilberto reinforces that a loan may be the best option to avoid revolving credit.

But for that, you need to look for options with lower interest rates such as personal loans or secured loans, such as home refinancing, car refinancing and payroll loans, for example.

If it is not possible to apply for a loan to eliminate the debt, the installment of the invoice is the most indicated because its interest is lower than that of the revolving credit, especially if you apply for it before the card invoice is due.

