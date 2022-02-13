Check out the first visible light images of the planet Venus

The mission Parker Solar Probe NASA’s main objective is to investigate the solar wind – a stream of ionized particles coming from the Sun’s luminous envelope. However, researchers have taken advantage of the orbit followed by the probe to record some extra images.

For the first time, scientists were able to image from the visible light spectrum of Venus, that is, the type of light that can be captured by the human eye. Recording the planet’s surface is difficult because of the cloud barrier created by its dense atmosphere.

The flyby took place in February 2021, allowing the Wide-field Imager for Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) to record images of the night side of Venus. Despite not being directly exposed to the Sun, the region is not dark at all. According to scientists, the planet’s 460°C makes its surface glow like “a piece of iron taken from a forge”.

In the WISPR images, it is possible to see Aphrodite Terra, a region equivalent in size to South America. In addition to the continental area, the Tellus Regio plateau, the Aino Planitia plains and a luminous halo of oxygen in the atmosphere were also captured.

The higher altitude regions of Venus are cooler, which makes them appear darker in the images. Check out the video obtained:

From these images, scientists aim to better understand the geology and mineral composition of Venus. When heated, each material glows at unique wavelengths, which will make them easier to identify when photos are combined with known data.

Venus, like Earth, is a rocky planet. Although one is next to the other, the first has become an inhospitable environment, while the second is a true oasis. With the new information, scientists will be able to study the evolution of this type of planet and understand what led to the different evolutions.

A complete analysis of the images was published in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters.