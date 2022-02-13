Chevrolet launches financing with two annual installments

Chevrolet Cruze 2022: only two installments

photo: GM

In search of executive customers who usually receive annual bonuses, Chevrolet launched an innovative financing plan: just two installments. The Chevrolet Zero Plan (referring to the zero km car) consists of a down payment of 50% of the vehicle’s value and the balance remaining at the end of the contract after 11 months. The customer has a single residual installment at the end of the contract, that is, there is no monthly payment.

“It is a tailor-made plan for customers who receive financial contributions during specific periods, such as annual bonuses or special awards”, said Paulo Noman, President of Chevrolet Serviços Financeiros. , who like to change their car every year.”

GM is trying to boost sales of its two midsize models, the Chevrolet Cruze Sedan and the Chevrolet Cruze Sport6 ​​(Hatch). It is a bet by the automaker on qualified customers who prefer lower cars than an SUV model (which is increasingly in fashion).

Another differential of this type of financing is the use of the value of the vehicle to pay off the final installment and enter a new Chevrolet car, or even, pay off the final installment and continue with the vehicle. The customer can also include insurance and accessories in this financing modality.

