Child with AME receives dose of the most expensive medicine in the world by SUS in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

For the first time in the state, a child received treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (AME) completely free of charge, through SUS, at Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre. Little Valentina performed the transfusion of the medicine considered the most expensive in the world after a court decision.

Zolgensma: the most expensive medicine in the world

“We never expected this day to come, because it was a very expensive price, R$ 9 million. We never thought we would make it. I have no words to express our joy”, says his mother, Bruna Bonette Riboli Godoi.

“Just like Valentina won today, we hope that other children get the medicine, because it’s priceless to pay for our son’s life”, says the mother.

Treatment with the Zolgensma drug is applied only once. According to experts, it is capable of reversing more than 90% of cases of SMA, a rare genetic disease that prevents the production of a protein, essential for the development of neurons responsible for movements.

The treatment is applied into the patient’s vein. “It runs for about a minute. It has a virus, which is genetically modified, and it does not cause disease in humans. It does not have any disease associated with it. This modification in the case of AME causes the virus to carry a necessary genetic material. to produce the protein that is missing, and that causes the disease”, explains the professor of the Medical Genetics and Neurology Service at Clínicas and UFRGS, Jonas Saute.

To gain access to Zolgensma, families of children with AME, like Valentina, end up resorting to Justice, which determines that the SUS pays for the medicine. Until then, applications were made in private hospitals or even outside the state. This time, in addition to the medication, the entire structure for Valentina’s care was through SUS.

“This drug is highly effective, it dramatically changes the course of the devastating disease, but it has a high cost. And being able to do it in a public hospital brings a lower cost to the Union, or to the state. Because in these other cases, in addition to the cost of the drug, had the cost of a private hospital”, adds the doctor.

Hospital de Clinicas is already a reference in studies involving the so-called gene therapy, as this type of treatment is called. The hospital coordinates a survey that evaluates the effectiveness and safety of Zolgensma, for all of Latin America.

In December, with funding from the manufacturing laboratory, four children received the infusion of the drug. They are being followed up for a year.