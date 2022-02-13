Children will have to present proof of vaccination to enter Brazil

Anvisa issued an informative note clarifying that the requirement of proof of vaccination of Brazilians and foreigners coming from abroad also applies to children over 6 years of age. The measure takes effect on February 14 (Monday).

The note is confusing about who has already started their journey. In item 2.9.1 it says:

“2.9.1. Therefore, considering the above, travelers over 18 years of age are eligible to present proof of vaccination according to age, as provided for in Interministerial Ordinance No. a) Brazilians and foreigners residing in the country aged over 5 years, except for those who are returning on a trip started at least thirty days ago”

What is written is that those who started their trip at least 30 days ago would be exempt from presenting proof of vaccination, which does not make much sense because most trips (especially with children) do not last that long.

What might have been the intention would be an exemption from the new requirement for those who started their trip up to 30 days before 02/14. We sent this question to Anvisa and as soon as we have an answer we will update this post.

If the child does not present the proof, he/she must travel to the city where he/she resides and carry out a 14-day quarantine, as recommended by art. 5 of Interministerial Ordinance No. 666/2022.

The note also informs about the exemption of proof of vaccination for travelers from 51 countries with low vaccination coverage (less than 10% of the immunized population).

Updated entry rules in Brazil: