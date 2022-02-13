Choice for inexperienced marketer worries Bolsonaro allies

posted on 02/12/2022 20:10 / updated on 02/12/2022 20:20



(credit: Evaristo SA/ AFP)

The 2022 election, in addition to the race for memberships, federations and articulations, also arouses the interest of political marketing professionals. The so-called “marketers” in popular jargon. However, the allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are not very happy, as the president preferred Duda Lima, with no experience in national campaigns.

The professional led the campaign of federal deputy Celso Russomano (Republicans) for the mayor of São Paulo, in 2016. That year, Russomanno even led the polls of voting intentions, but finished third. The one elected to City Hall was the toucan and current governor João Doria.

Now with TV time, allies warn the president and senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) that the campaign needs to be professional and with a marketer who understands how to make a good political time (he will have more than five minutes a day). It is worth noting that Bolsonaro is now part of a more robust party, the PL, and not an ex-dwarf, his former legend, the PSL – which gained strength with his election.

For example, the choice is the opposite of the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), who opted for the experienced João Santana, who directly commanded ten presidential campaigns. Duhalde (Argentina, in 1999), Lula (in 2006), Maurício Funes (El Salvador, in 2009), Dilma (in 2010), Danilo Medina (Dominican Republic, in 2012), Hugo Chávez (Venezuela, in 2012), Jose Eduardo (Angola, in 2012), Jose Domingos Árias (Panama, in 2014), Dilma (in 2014) and Danilo Medina (Dominican Republic, in 2016) – eight victories in seven countries.

Former President Lula (PT) also chose a marketer with a vast curriculum, Augusto Fonseca – he worked on Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s campaigns (in 1994) and alongside Duda Mendonça on Lula’s campaign (in 2002). He was also in the campaigns of Aécio Neves (in 2014) and Ciro Gomes (in 2018).

Former judge and former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (Podemos) chose Argentine marketer Pablo Nobel. He has no experience in Brazilian elections, which could harm the former judge who is also inexperienced in election campaigns. Nobel participated in the campaigns of Alberto Fernández (in 2018) and Mauricio Macri (in 2015).