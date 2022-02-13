CNG and natural gas prices rise by up to 11% this Saturday in Rio | Economy



Users complain about the increase in the price of CNG – Luciano Belford/Agencia O Dia

Published 02/13/2022 11:15 | Updated 02/13/2022 11:18

Rio – While the Justice decided to suspend the 50% rise in piped gas prices in the state, this Saturday, 12, piped gas and CNG prices had an increase of up to 11%. The readjustments were approved last Thursday, 10th, in an extraordinary session of the Energy Regulatory Agency and Basic Sanitation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Agenersa).

The increase for customers located in the Metropolitan Region of Rio (Ceg) is on average 3.59% for the residential segment, 3.77% for the commercial segment and 11.60% for CNG stations. According to Agenersa, the readjustments do not violate preliminary decisions, still in force, which determined the maintenance of the current conditions of supply and price of gas by Petrobras.

According to Naturgy, the tariff readjustment was caused by the increase in the cost of acquiring natural gas supplied by Petrobras. “These are unmanageable costs by Naturgy and, therefore, the price increase does not bring any gain to the distributor”, he said, in a note.

Agenersa claims that the readjustment does not violate current injunctions, which determined the maintenance of the current conditions of supply and price of gas by Petrobras. According to the agency, the contracts, together with their amendments, link the price of the input offered to the value of Brent, which has undergone successive increases, from U$68 (sixty-eight dollars) to U$90 (ninety dollars) the barrel.