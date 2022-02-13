Corinthians beats Grmio with a goal in stoppage time and champions the Women’s Supercup

Corinthians is champion of the first edition of the Supercopa Feminina do Brasil. This Sunday morning, the alvinegra team beat Grêmio 1-0 with a goal from Gabi Zanotti and won the unprecedented title in front of about 20,000 fans.

The game was not easy for Corinthians. Timão spent the first half in white and almost the entire second half as well, stopping in the good defense of Lorena. In the final minutes, however, Gabi Zanotti did not let Timão lose the title and swelled the net.

Escalation

Coach Arthur Elias had made only one change from the last game, and put Gabi Portilho in Diany’s place. In the warm-up, however, goalkeeper Kemelli felt it and had to give way to Paty.

Thus, Corinthians went to the field with Paty, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Tarciane, Yasmim, Gabi Zanotti, Lia Salazar, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Adriana and Jheniffer.

My Helm

The game

First time

Corinthians started the first half already putting pressure on their opponents and had their first arrival on the right, with Adriana. The ball passed through the feet of Lia Salazar, Tamires and Yasmim until it reached Gabi Zanotti, but the referee called for a lack of shirt 10 in the dispute at the entrance of the area.

A few minutes after Corinthians’ arrival, Grêmio tried to respond, but the move on the back line was well away by Gabi Zanotti with a cart. The corner kick ended up in an easy defense for Paty, who received applause from the white-and-white crowd.

The Corinthians were back in danger when Lia Salazar’s corner found Gabi Portilho at the entrance of the area. She made the throw in search of Jheniffer, but the goalkeeper Lorena left to keep the ball. Shortly after, in a good counterattack, Tamires cleared the mark and hit mid-height for a new defense by the opposing archer.

Corinthians had greater possession of the ball and exchanged passes involving the southern team. With some ease, the Corinthians arrived at the entrance to the area. In a good move by Adriana on the left, Jheniffer tried to finish the cross with a cart, but the ball went through the entire area and was left with the defense.

Timão once again took danger from the right, when Gabi Portilho got rid of the marking, invaded the area and dribbled the defender. She got the pass to Tamires, who hit the top with the first shot, but sent the ball over the goal.

Shortly after, at 15 minutes, another goal chance for Timão. In a free-kick, the ball was thrown in the area, Gabi Zanotti got the letter deflection and the ball went up in the head of Gi Campiolo, who ended up sending it out.

In another offensive arrival that did not result in a goal, Corinthians ended up lacking. The ball passed through Lia Salazar, Tamires and Yasmim until it found Kati, who made the cross. The side felt pain, fell to the ground and immediately asked for a replacement. Paulinha came in in place of shirt 2.

With about 20 minutes, Adriana made a great move on the left and invaded the area for a low cross, but Lorena made a good save. Seven minutes later, Yasmim made the move through the middle and played with Jheniffe, who delayed for Gabi Zanotti’s finish from the edge of the area, but the ball went over the goal.

In the next five minutes, Corinthians continued to work well in possession of the ball and surrounded the opposing area. The team had two good arrivals, with Gabi Zanotti and Adriana, who were well removed by the defense. After a long time under pressure, Grêmio returned to the offensive field and got a corner, but the charge went straight into Paty’s hands.

The Corinthians goalkeeper replaced the ball quickly and guaranteed a great counterattack. Gabi Portilho got the ball on the right and crossed in the area to Tamires, who put a low low to Jheniffer inside the small area. Shirt 9 dominated, turned and hit low, but Lorena made a great save.

In the final minutes, Corinthians returned to take danger in a corner kick. The ball in the small area was deflected and left with Adriana, who hit it for a new defense by Lorena, putting the ball in a corner. The new charge came alive in a hit in the small area and Tarciane’s submission was again ruled out.

Second time

Corinthians returned to the final stage with one change: Diany took the field in place of Lia Salazar. The first few minutes involved a lot of passing and Timão tried to make good arrivals on the flanks, but Grêmio’s defense got the better of it. In a rehearsed free kick, Tamires rolled the ball to Gabi Zanotti, who played for Gabi Portilho, but the ball went over the back line.

The Corinthians pressed the Grêmio exit and, with that, they managed to steal the ball inside the area. The move found Gabi Portilho, who hit it hard, but Lorena made the save. With just over ten minutes, Adriana made the move through the middle and activated the number 18 shirt once again. With the cross at mid-height, Gabi Zanotti tried on a bicycle, but did not get the submission. The remainder was left with Yasmim, who kicked from outside the area over the goal.

Arthur Elias returned to touch Corinthians with about 15 minutes and put Jaque in Jheniffer’s place. three minutes later, however, Grêmio arrived. Lais and Luany made the move inside the area, but the finalization went over the Corinthians goal. In the next move, the new opponent’s arrival was with Cássia, who kicked out.

Corinthians returned to the attacking field and took danger in a free kick. Yasmin lifted the ball in the area and the deflection died at the feet of Diany, who finished in the corner, but saw Lorena make a good save and once again prevent a possible white-knuckle goal.

With 25 minutes in, a shot by Jaqueline, from far away from the area, passed the crossbar and went out on goal kick. Corinthians continued to press and the next arrivals of shirt 30 and Diany were again well defended by Lorena.

Coach Arthur Elias returned to work at Timão and put Ellen and Miriã in the places of Adriana and Tamires. Corinthians still tried good arrivals in the final minutes, but the alvinegras attempts stopped in the hands of Lorena.

Grêmio gave a quick response and, in a corner kick, lifted the ball in the area, forcing Paty to make a good defense. On the counterattack, Gabi Portilho tried the move, but was disarmed.

In stoppage time, Corinthians came very close to the goal when Yasmim’s cross found Jaque in the area. The Corinthian turned her head away and Lorena played in a corner. In the charge, the goal finally came out! The ball was lifted in the area, Tarciane tried with a header and the ball remained alive, giving Gabi Zanotti a great opportunity to secure the victory and the Corinthians title.

Corinthians 1 x 0 Grmio technical sheet

Competition: Women’s Super Cup of Brazil

Place: Neo Qumica Arena, So Paulo, SP

Date: February 13, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 10:30 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Edina Alves Batista

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa

Goal: Gabi Zanotti (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Jessica S. and Caty (Grmio)

Public: 19,547 paying

Income: BRL 442,644.50

CORINTHIANS: Pat; Katiuscia (Paulinha), Giovanna Campiolo, Tarciane and Yasmim; Liana Salazar (Diany), Gabi Zanotti, Tamires (Ellen Cristine) and Adriana (Miri); Gabi Portilho and Jheniffer (Jaqueline).

Technician: Arthur Elias

GRMI: Lorraine; Las Giacomel, Pati Maldaner, Tuani and Jessica S.; Tchula, Pri Back, Rafa Levis (Cssia) and Caty; Lais Estevam (Dani Baro) and Luany (Dani Ortolan).

Technician: Patricia Gusmo

