Corinthians confirms lineup with news for the Women’s Supercup final; see the team

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face Grêmio in the Women’s Supercup final. The ball rolls at 10:30 am at Neo Química Arena and coach Arthur Elias has already chosen his starting lineup.

The alvinegro coach promotes two changes in the team in relation to the last game: Diany goes to the bench and Gabi Portilho returns to the team, which still has Jheniffer. After the announcement of the lineup, Arthur Elias still needed to make one more change. Kemelli felt it in the warm-up and gave way to Paty.

Thus, Corinthians goes to the field with Paty, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Tarciane, Yasmim, Gabi Zanotti, Lia Salazar, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Adriana and Jheniffer.

On the bench, the alvinegro coach has the following options: Andressa, Paulinha, Juliete, Grazi, Diany, Mariza, Jaqueline, Ellen, Miriã, Mylena and Bianca Gomes.

On the other hand, coach Patricia Gusmão sends Grêmio to the field with: Lorena, Laís Giacomel, Pati Maldaner, Tuani, Késsica S, Tchula, Pri Back, Rafa Levis, Caty, Lais Estevam and Luany.

This Sunday’s decision can be followed on open and closed TV. In the first of the options the game is of the Rede Globowhile in the second of them the transmission will be in the SportTV. There is still the option to follow the real time of the My Helmwhich has been going on since 9:30 am.

Timão arrives for the grand final being undefeated. In the opening match, the team beat Palmeiras 3-0 and in the second game they beat Real Brasília 2-0.

