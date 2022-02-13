Corinthians welcomes Grmio in the dispute for the unprecedented title of the Women’s Supercopa do Brasil; know everything

Corinthians enters the field on Sunday morning and can lift its first cup of the season. At 10:30 am, the alvinegra team receives Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena, for the decision of the Women’s Supercup of Brazil.

Arthur Elias’ team arrives for the big decision with two wins in the two games played. In the debut, Timão beat Palmeiras 3-0 and, in the next phase, dispatched Real Brasília with a 2-0 triumph.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Helm detailed the duel below.

The holders

As usual, the starting lineup should only be known hours before the ball rolls. Despite this, it is possible to sketch a Corinthians based on the last games. Thus, a team must go to the field with: Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Tarciane, Yasmim, Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Lia Salazar, Tamires, Gabi Portilho, and Adriana.

My Helm

On the whistle!

The refereeing of the match will be 100% female. On the whistle, the chosen one by the CBF is Edina Alves Batista, who will be assisted by Neuza Ines Back and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa. The competition, it is worth remembering, does not have video referee technology

How to follow?

The grand final will have several options for Faithful to watch the game. On TV, the match will be shown on the open grid, by Globeand in the closed one, by SportTV.

There is also the possibility to watch the game in loco – to buy tickets, just click here. At Neo Química Arena, Fielzone will also have a special schedule for fans.

Finally, there is the possibility to monitor the real time of the My Helm. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 9:30 am, and fans are kept up to date with everything, in addition to having access to exclusive photos and videos and being able to interact with other internet users. Our Youtube will also narrate the match.

