Correios buys new fleet of electric bicycles for postmen – News













Correios completed the acquisition of 609 hybrid bicycles that will be used to deliver letters and parcels in 11 states. Environmentally correct, bicycles reduce delivery costs and speed up the movement of postmen in large urban centers.

According to the company in a press release, the modernization of the fleet “in addition to improving the postmen’s working conditions, represents a gain in productivity, higher quality of deliveries and cost reduction”. The bicycles were developed within the company itself as a focus on the delivery men’s work.















“The bicycles have technical specifications developed by the company’s engineers, after pilot tests. For this reason, they prioritize light, resistant and ergonomic materials, with a focus on ensuring the well-being of employees who work in home delivery, in addition to reducing maintenance costs and expanding the availability of the resource”, emphasizes the Director of Operations of the Post Office. , Carlos Henrique de Luca Ribeiro.

The new fleet adds to the 189 bicycles that were already in circulation since August 2021.