Crying, Luan receives support from Palmeiras after defeat at the World Cup

Defender Luan couldn’t hold back his downfall after Palmeiras’ 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final. The shirt 13 committed a penalty in the big one of the decision and was still expelled.

On social media, a video circulates in which Luan is clearly down, receiving support from family members and Palmeiras fans.

“Luan, you are marked in the history of Palmeiras, man. Thank you for everything,” said one fan.

“The real fans of Palmeiras love you”, said another Palmeiras directly to Luan, who can’t hold back his despondency. Another fan even asked Luan to stop crying.

Luan committed the penalty that resulted in Chelsea’s winning goal after the ball touched his hand. Minutes later, the defender ended up being sent off for fouling an opponent.

“It’s bad, it’s hard, it’s difficult, but let it serve as a lesson to learn and grow, Luan told Bandsports, who also commented on the feeling after the result:

“Feeling of sadness, frustration and pride for how it was, for the way we behaved, we know the quality of the opposing team, but we were great, we were Palmeiras, we imposed ourselves when we had to impose ourselves, we attacked when we had to attack. Sad, but it has to go on”, concluded the Palmeiras defender.

World Cup final

In a match played at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, this Saturday (12), Palmeiras drew 1-1 with Chelsea in normal time, but in extra time the English club scored its second goal and, thus, won its first title. of the Club World Cup.

Lukaku and Kai Havertz scored for Chelsea, while Raphael Veiga scored Palmeiras’ lone goal.

How did Palmeiras and Chelsea reach the final?

Dudu’s Palmeiras reached the World Cup final after beating Egypt’s Al Ahly 2-0 in the semifinals. The winning goals were scored by Raphael Veiga and Dudu.

Chelsea, Alviverde’s opponent in the grand final, beat Al-Hilal 1-0 in the other semifinal, with a goal from Lukaku.