Customers face threats in ‘fruit coup’ at Mercadão de SP

The Municipal Market of São Paulo, popularly known as “Mercadão de SP”, became the target of complaints made by visitors who report having fallen for the “fruit scam” applied by local merchants. Complaints have been made through social networks, TripAdvisor and even negative comments on websites.





Mercadão is one of the best-known tourist attractions in São Paulo for its gastronomy composed mainly of exotic fruits and typical Brazilian foods, such as sandwiches with bologna, bulk goods and pastries, among others.

On Twitter, tourists from all Brazilian cities and even from outside the country report going to São Paulo to experience the gastronomic diversity of Mercadão. However, recent complaints demand that consumers stay alert.

In most of the complaints, people say they are well cared for by stall staff and describe thoughtful approaches where traders offer beautiful and diverse fruit for free. Meanwhile, according to reports, the vendors set up trays and coerce the customer to buy the products for values ​​between R$300 and R$500. If the person refuses, he is treated badly, offended and, in some cases, threatened.

Consumer Karen Taylor reported on her social network, on Saturday (29), that she was offended after refusing to buy merchandise. “We came to Mercadão de São Paulo and I am being called poor in a thousand different ways,” she wrote.

Dan Santana reported that he was attracted to a seller who offered a tray of fruit for R$11.90, after he had tried some samples. However, as he was returning home, he realized through the bank’s app that the merchant had charged him R$200 for just one tray of fruit.





aggressive approaches

Refusing products, for many, seems simple: saying they don’t want to buy the goods, leaving the tray, turning their backs and leaving. But in some cases, merchants manage to scare away customers with aggressive and threatening approaches.

In one of the evaluations, a woman comments that she witnessed the scene of a merchant throwing the fruits at the customer after she refused to pay the amount of R$ 400 for the merchandise. “When the woman, who was with her son, said that she was only going to take one R$30 box of grapes, he kept pressing for her to take the rest. In this, the man completely transformed, fought with her, threw the fruits and talked a lot. I was in disbelief,” she wrote.





In other cases, if the consumer denies the purchase, he becomes offended. “These days ago I went to Mercadão de São Paulo, I just took a look before going to work and was verbally assaulted by a guy, who got mad because I didn’t buy a fruit”, reported another consumer.





Offenses and threats: who supervises the Mercadão?

“What we go through in Mercadão is revolting, an absurdity like this does not happen anywhere in Brazil and the supervisory body of the São Paulo City Hall must know what is happening and does not take any action”, says Cássia Barros in her social network. .

More and more comments like Cássia’s are gaining on social media. “Sellers insist that you taste something and then demand that you buy it, they even said: ‘You only came here to eat for free!’ Prices are exorbitant. I am not obliged to take anything. Who to turn to in these cases?”, asked Ricardo Vieira, in a Google evaluation comment.

The São Paulo Municipal Market and Kinjo Yamato Market, located in the central region of the capital, were granted to the private sector for 25 years. The contract between the São Paulo City Hall and the Novo Mercado Municipal Consortium was signed in April 2021.

The consortium is made up of the companies Brain Realty Consultoria e Participações and the Municipal Market Investment Fund. The agreement provides that “the concessionaire must invest in the restoration and renovation of the markets, in accordance with the technical specifications, operating and environmental requirements, as well as the regulations in force and the tipping agencies”.





The other side

In a note, Mercado SP SPE SA, the concessionaire that has managed the Mercadão since September, said that “it is taking appropriate measures in relation not only to the reported events, but in the entire fruit trade sector”.

The concessionaire said that it holds routine meetings with those responsible for the fruit stands and warns about the consequences of not complying with the Internal Regulations, the signed contract and the legislation in force.

“Fines have already been and continue to be applied to shopkeepers who were warned and disrespected the determinations and, after the application of the second fine, measures will be taken by Mercado SP SPE SA to terminate the contract,” he wrote in a note.

The concessionaire also stressed that it wants to be informed of possible abuses so that the necessary measures can be taken. Complaints can be sent by email at [email protected]



*Intern under the supervision of Fabíola Perez