Customers who had health plans transferred from Amil complain about lack of medical coverage | National Journal

Amil customers who had their individual plans transferred to another company in the group complain about service failures and the disqualification of units. They say they haven’t been notified of the change .

Sales representative Letícia Fantinati discovered, in the middle of an appointment, that she could no longer continue the treatment. She has had an individual plan from Amil for 10 years, suffers from a serious chronic illness, and had a crisis in December 2021, when she was refused at two hospitals in São Paulo.

“I already had the oximeter and the pressure device on my arm, I handed the documents to the nurse. When she looked at my document, she started ripping out the devices and going, ‘No, no… her plan is discredited. We won’t answer you’. I’m still without treatment, because I don’t have a hospital to go to”, says Letícia.

Lawyer Anne Bernadette Rabello was unable to get care for an 83-year-old mother with symptoms of Covid.

“My mother woke up with a fever and, at 6:30 am, I entered the teleconsultation. We caught a queue of 3,600 people. At 12:08 am the next day, we were simply disconnected. When the time came, the app didn’t work”, says Anne Bernadette Rabello.

After more than 20 years of paying for the plan, she was not entitled to a Covid test on time and in the city where she lives, in the metropolitan region of Rio.

“The PCR by Amil could only be done 15 days later. We would have to cross two cities to the capital, more than 35 kilometers to take an exam”, says Anne.

Only in 2021 will the procon of São Paulo has already received 285 complaints about Amil. The portfolio with approximately 340 thousand beneficiaries of the operator’s individual and family plans started to be managed by another company of the group, APS.

“Amil’s successor is not honoring the contracts and it is mandatory that she fulfills everything that is in the contracts between the insured and Amil. In order to transfer a portfolio, it is necessary, in addition to authorization from the ANS, the agreement of the insured, because they are not obliged to contract with another company that was not the one they chose when they signed the contract. The insured was harmed and the last to know”, explains Fernando Capez, director of Procon in São Paulo.

“She received, 15 days ago, a letter communicating. It was a unilateral decision, so an agreement would have to be made for plan migration”, says Anne Bernadette.

Another negotiation intends to hand over the APS to new controllers. Under the agreement, the group that takes over the company will have to receive a contribution of R$ 2.4 billion from Amil. But the National Supplementary Health Agency suspended the transfer and questioned the group’s financial capacity to guarantee the operation of the operator..

An office above the garage of a property in the East Zone of São Paulo is the address provided by Fiord Capital to the commercial board. The company, an investment manager created three months ago, is part of the group interested in taking over the operator that received Amil’s policyholder portfolio.

The other partners in the business are the health operator Seferin & Coelho, based in Porto Alegre, and Henning Von Koss, who presents himself as the group’s CEO. He spoke about the Fiord capital’s headquarters in São Paulo.

“This company is in a temporary process of defining structures and headquarters, which will be in the Faria Lima region, and this movement should be clarified with this. However, you have another partner with the same percentage who has a beautiful building in the financial center of Porto Alegre, which has been the headquarters of Seferin & Coelho since 2015, in addition to the hospitals and so on”, says Henning Von Koss.

The manager said that he is delivering the documentation requested by the ANS and that the first objective of the group, as soon as it takes over the operator, will be to resolve the failures in the service.

“We are not managing the business yet, but we are already very uncomfortable with what is happening. We are acquiring a platform where you can grow, which is stable, which has a very strong network, which has a very solid operation, which has a guaranteed contract, which has the financial fundamentals in the current model, which is profitable in its model and, with the investment in growth, then, consequently, what we call new lives and oxygenation, will be sustainable from now on. Our main objective is to be the largest operator of individual plans in the country”, says Henning Von Koss.

THE Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection want the ANS review the decision that authorized the transfer of individual plans from Amil to APSdue to failures in customer service, and also considering, according to Idec, the strange business movements that followed the transfer.

São Paulo’s Procon also criticizes transactions involving the health plan.

“Procon will contest the transfer of the portfolio of more than 300,000 Amil policyholders to APS. APS is a small company, which has not yet demonstrated that it has the financial support to continue this portfolio”, says Fernando Capez.

The new group says it has the financial conditions to sustain the operation.

“It is a company that was born with more or less R$ 3 billion in revenue, it still has a positive margin. Our focus is technology, structures, innovation, engagement, consumer approximation. So, there is a combination of time, resources, knowledge and management that allows it to safely evolve for our consumer”, says Henning Von Koss.

Amil stated that it forwarded the documentation requested by the National Supplementary Health Agency and that its priority is to guarantee the insured the assistance they expect.