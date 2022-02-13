Daily word game launched in the US becomes a worldwide fever and gets Portuguese versions – News

One word a day, five letters and only six tries to get it right. It is with this structure that the wordle american game became a worldwide fever and won versions in dozens of languages, including Portuguese. With such success, the original game was bought by the group The New York Times in the millions of dollars.

Because it is in English, Brazilian developers who are fans of Wordle decided to create modes in Portuguese. The best known and most popular on social networks are Letreco and Termo.

In an interview with R7Letreco creator Gabriel Toschi admitted to being a big fan of Wordle and that the language barrier pushed him to develop a Portuguese version.

“I met Wordle at the end of last year. I found out that I was really bad, because even though I know English, it’s still not our mother tongue. Sometimes remembering words outside the box is harder.”





Toschi’s sentiment was the same as that of thousands of Brazilians, who quickly popularized both Letreco and Termo. The games, which were launched in early January, already have loyal players who publish the results on social networks every day, but without revealing the word of the day.

Asked about the number of Letreco’s daily players, Toschi stated that he cannot have access to the numbers due to issues related to the LGPD (General Data Protection Law). The game’s creator, who serves as a game designer, did not imagine the project would have such reach.

“Letreco was a project that I didn’t expect to explode”, says Toschi. Due to the success, the developer decided to leave the game’s creation code open for other people to create their own Letreco-inspired versions.













just one word a day















If the success is such and every day more people want to play, why not release more words daily? For Toschi, therein lies the secret behind Wordle.

“I don’t think the game would be so successful if it had more words per day. I think part of the success of this system is because it’s daily. It’s like the crossword of our generation’s newspaper.”

Toschi’s opinion is the same as that of the São Paulo psychologist Felipe Lopes, a daily player for Letreco and Termo.

“I like it because it gives off a feeling similar to playing crossword puzzles in that newsstand magazine you buy because you were bored”, says Lopes.

Asked if he thinks of reducing the time of 24 hours between each word of the day to end the boredom of some players on the internet, Toschi denies it.













What is the best way to get the word of the day right?















All players of this new fever want a tip to ease their way to the word of the day. Everyone has their own quirk, but most always use words full of vowels and key consonants.

“I use the word ‘door’ because it has two important vowels and three consonants that are well used. From there, I try to fit in the missing vowels”, highlights influencer Henrique Bulio.

“I always start with a keyword that eliminates the plural and two vowels, then I try to eliminate the other vowels that are not in that first word,” says Rio de Janeiro architect Izabel Mello.

“I don’t have much of a strategy to start with. I pick up some random word at first, hoping it will be the word of the day. From there I try to eliminate R, S and L, in addition to the vowels”, explains eSports journalist Breno Deolindo.

The truth is that there is no exact way, no precise formula to discover the word of the day. The game basically consists of trial and error.

Toschi, in turn, gives perhaps the only infallible tip for Letreco: there are no games with repeated letters on the site. According to the developer, the decision for this is based on the user experience with the game’s virtual keyboard.

“When you play, it paints the colors of the letters in the word on the keyboard. Everyone has been irritated at some point when they have words with repeated letters. The way he paints the letters makes you forget that that letter can come back, so you have a user experience problem.”





Another touch Toschi gives about Letreco is that the game’s words can follow some trend of the day. The developer cites the example of when the Vasco streamer Casimiro Miguel played Letreco on the Twitch platform.

“When Casimiro’s cut came out playing Letreco, the word for the next day was Vasco. It was on purpose. There are other jokes that will happen”, jokes Toschi, saying that the terms “sluggish” and “bald” were also successful among the players.

For the developer, the biggest tip is actually quite simple: be patient.

“People have fun trying to guess, I have fun pissing off thousands of people every day. […] Sometimes the word is too easy, but you got a really bad kick and that’s part of the game’s design. Don’t stress, tomorrow has another word”, concludes Toschi.



