Datena fights with firefighters and police over injured Palmeiras

Presenter José Luiz Datena got angry with two participants of “Brasil Urgente” while showing the confusion among Palmeiras fans after the defeat to Chelsea, today, by 2 to 1, in the final of the Club World Cup. One person was shot.

Datena spoke with Major Palumbo, from the Fire Department, and with Captain Bonifácio, from the Military Police, but ended up arguing with both of them because of the number of wounded in the vicinity of Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP).

Both Palumbo and Bonifacio reported that only one person was injured. As the Bandeirantes images showed service to other fans, Datena got angry and hit the doubles several times.

“You see, Palumbo, he’s in second place inside Samu’s car, so you can’t fight with the image. I’m trying to help you. , but there are more people injured. That’s the image we’re showing here. I want to help you, to complement the information. (…) See, Palumbo? He’s the second place inside Samu’s car. with the image, Palumbo”, complained Datena.

“Datena, the Fire Department receives the calls, the calls. So far, the Fire Department has registered a victim. Now, if Samu is attending to a victim, we will know later”, explained the major.

“Do you know why I won’t lose patience with you? Because of the respect I have for you, but I can’t fight with the image. The Fire Department answered only one. I understand. You said it five times. Now, I said five times that Samu is attending to other victims. It seems that only the Fire Department is attending there”, replied Datena.

Shortly afterwards, Datena put Captain Bonifacio in the air, and also argued with the PM.

“Bonifácio, you’re not going to be average with Palumbo, are you? There are more people injured. If you’re going to do corporatism here, I’ll be talking to myself. There are more people injured. There’s not just one injured. Do you see the image? Is he hurt or not? I’m defending you, you want to do corporatism, so I’m doing it alone here. Is this guy hurt or not? Or am I seeing the guy bleeding for nothing? How only a wounded one?”, complained Datena.

“What happens in this situation is the following: the riot squad that is supporting the region has to act, and the performance was competent. There was the arrest of the individual and the weapon. Then, there was the news of someone injured, and that it could have been someone, not just this one shot, all the strength of health goes…”, explained Bonifácio.

“I understand what you’re saying, there’s a bureaucracy to know, but I’m showing you the image. You’re not seeing the image, are you? I’ve already shown three or four wounded”, interrupted Datena.

The viewers reacted to the discussions between the presenter and the interviewees. While some took it with good humor, others criticized Datena’s stance.

Datena: there’s more than one injured! There is no argument against the ‘ibagens’!

Datena — Andrea PS Ferreira ✠💕🌟 (@AndreaPSFerrei1) February 12, 2022

Datena is crazy, he’s trying to get in trouble with the police guys — M only ✍️ (@Maycon_FelipeS2) February 12, 2022