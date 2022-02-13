Dawn has conversation about votes and veto at lunch of the angel

Today’s dawn on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) was marked by a long conversation about the game between Arthur Aguiar, Eslovênia and Lucas, by participants crying and a veto regarding the lunch of the angels Scooby and Paulo André, which will take place during this Sunday afternoon.

in search of allies

Seeking new allies for the game, Arthur Aguiar opened up a little bit of his strategy to Lucas and Slovenia during the night. In addition to commenting on his intentions to vote on the program, the actor also opened up about who he would not indicate to the wall.

For him, Brunna must have a strong supporter outside the house, as she is the wife of singer Ludmilla. Therefore, he stated that he would not pull his sister if there was a counter-coup.

“I wouldn’t like Brunna. She’s the wife of one of the greatest singers in Brazil. I’m not going to buy this fight.”

BBB 22: Arthur does not want to vote for Brunna Image: Reproduction: Globoplay

early morning tears

During the night, Bárbara burst into tears as she feared involvement in an alleged case of racism commented on by members of the glass house, Larissa and Gustavo.

“The profile positioned itself, said it wasn’t… I think that after this position people started to say: ‘Really, maybe we got it wrong'”,

said Slovenia as she tried to comfort her friend.

Laís also tried to console Barbara: “I, who live with you all the time, know your character, the giant heart you have, the wonderful person you are. You never expressed anything, at least for me.”

BBB 22: Barbara cries in the lollipop room Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

At another time in the morning, Brunna also burst into tears after Tiago Abravanel drew the dancer’s attention to the pronoun used with Linn da Quebrada.

According to the singer, Brunna would have referred to Lina as ‘he’ during the conversation, which made the dancer cry.

“I don’t want to get it wrong again, because I was like that when I got it wrong the first time calling ‘he’ and Lina corrected me. Now again. I don’t admit it.”

BBB 22: Brunna Gonçalves cries for getting Lina’s pronoun wrong Image: Reproduction: Globoplay

distrust in the game

In a conversation with Pedro Scooby while they were washing the dishes, Paulo André warned the surfer not to fully trust Bárbara and Laís, as both would have Douglas as a target to the wall.

“Pedro, be careful. Jade is us, but Laís and Bárbara are not really us. And they are on top of Douglas, their aim is DG.”

BBB 22: PA warns Scooby about Laís and Barbara Image: Reproduction / Globoplay

Angel’s Luncheon

When questioned by Scooby about his relationship with Maria inside the house, Paulo André said that he gets along well with the actress, but he would not like to take her to the lunch of the angels, which will take place today.

The athlete said he didn’t want to have Maria in a special moment of his trajectory at “BBB”, because he thought the artist wouldn’t be caring about the situation.

“No, I can’t take Maria. I get along very well with her, I like her, but I don’t know if she likes me or not. I’m going to cry and the girl will be there”, said Paulo.

BBB 22: Paulo André talks to Scooby about angels lunch Image: Reproduction/Globoplay